NHL announces 2020 All-Star Skills participants

The NHL’s All-Star Skills event takes place on Friday night (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN) and the league has announced what players will participate in each of the events.

Below is the official lineup from the NHL for each skills challenge.

FASTEST SKATER

Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks



From the NHL:

Eight players will compete in the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater™. Each skater will be timed for one full lap around the rink. The skater may choose the direction of their lap and can be positioned a maximum of three feet behind the start line located on the penalty box side of the center red line. The skater must start on the referee’s whistle and the timing clock will start when the skater crosses the start line. In the event of a clock malfunction, the official time will be recorded by the referee’s stopwatch. The skater with the fastest time is the winner of the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater™, and if there is a tie for the fastest time, the tied players will skate another lap to determine the winner.

Defending champion: Connor McDavid

SAVE STREAK

David Rittich, Calgary Flames

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs

Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks

Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets



From the NHL:

A minimum of four goalies and all 36 skaters will participate in the Bud Light NHL Save Streak™, a shootout grouped by division where goalies compete to make the most consecutive saves. Each goalie will face one opposing division and a minimum of nine scoring attempts. Each scoring attempt is officiated in accordance with NHL shootout rules and begins on the referee’s whistle. Players from each division will shoot in numerical order, lowest to highest, with the divisional captain shooting ninth. A goalie’s round at the Bud Light NHL Save Streak™ cannot end with a save – if the divisional captain’s shot is saved, the goalie will continue to face shooters until a goal is scored. If the goalie makes a save on the divisional captain’s shot, the order of shooters to follow is the same as the original order. The goalie with the longest consecutive save streak during his time in net is the winner of the Bud Light NHL Save Streak ™. If at the completion of the event there is a tie for the longest “save streak” the winning goalie will be determined by the total number of saves made in their round. If two or more goalies remain tied based on the total number of saves made then the tied goalies will compete in a sudden death round of “Goalie Goals.”

2019 champion: Henrik Lundqvist

ACCURACY SHOOTING

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils

Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks

Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets



From the NHL:

Eight players will compete in the Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™, a timed event where a shooter is positioned 25 feet from the goal line and shoots pucks at target images that appear on an LED screen placed on the goal line. Time will start at the referee’s whistle and each player will shoot pucks at the target images, which will disappear from the screen after being successfully hit. The clock stops when the player has successfully hit all target images. The player that hits all target images in the fastest time will be crowned the winner of the Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™. If there is a tie for the fastest time, the tied players will compete again to determine the winner.

2019 champion: David Pastrnak

ELITE WOMEN’S 3-ON-3 (new)

Two teams — American All-Stars and Canadian All-Stars — each comprised of nine skaters and one goalie, will go head-to-head in the Elite Women’s 3-on-3 presented by adidas™. The 3-on-3 game will consist of two 10-minute periods, with a running clock. Teams will switch ends after the first period. All penalties will be “served” with a penalty shot being awarded to the player specifically fouled.

American All-Stars

F Alex Carpenter

F Kendall Coyne Schofield

F Brianna Decker

F Amanda Kessel

F Hilary Knight

F Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson

F Annie Pankowski

D Kacey Bellamy

D Lee Stecklein

G Alex Rigsby Cavallini

Canadian All-Stars

F Meghan Agosta

F Mélodie Daoust

F Rebecca Johnston

F Sarah Nurse

F Marie-Philip Poulin

F Natalie Spooner

F Blayre Turnbull

D Renata Fast

D Laura Fortino

G Ann-Renée Desbiens

HARDEST SHOT

Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames

Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets

Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens (three-time winner)

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

John Carlson, Washington Capitals



From the NHL:

A minimum of four players will compete in the Enterprise NHL Hardest Shot™. Each player will attempt two shots measured in miles per hour (mph), with the highest speed of their two shots recorded. For each attempt, a single puck is positioned on the ice 30 feet from the center of the goal. Starting no further than the nearest blue line, the shooter may skate towards the puck and shoot it from its positioned spot into the goal. Shots must be on goal to be calculated and all shots are recorded by radar in miles per hour. If a puck enters the goal uncalculated due to a malfunction of the radar equipment, the shooter will be allowed an additional attempt. If the player breaks his stick he will be given another attempt. The player who records the fastest speed is the winner of the Enterprise NHL Hardest Shot™. If there is a tie for the fastest speed, the tied players will shoot again to determine the winner.

2019 champion: John Carlson (102.8 mph)

SHOOTING STARS (new)

Women’s Elite All-Star (CAN) — TBD

Women’s Elite All-Star (USA) — TBD

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

David Perron, St. Louis Blues

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs



Here’s how the NHL explains how this trick shot competition will work:

Ten players — eight NHL All-Stars, and one American Elite Women’s All-Star team member and one Canadian Elite Women’s All-Star team member — will compete in the Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars™. Players from the American and Canadian Elite Women’s All-Star teams will be selected by social media vote. Players will be positioned on an elevated platform behind the goal, approximately 30 feet above the ice surface, where they will shoot pucks at a variety of targets located on the ice, with each target possessing different point values. One at a time, each player will attempt seven shots and earn points for each target hit.

· Pucks that do not hit a target will earn no points.

· Pucks that bounce, deflect, or otherwise ricochet onto or into a target will be counted for the highest scoring value they hit.

· A puck that hits the face of a target then falls into the center will be scored as if it went directly into the center.

· A puck that hits the center and bounces out will be scored the point value of the center.

· A puck that bounces off the ice then up onto or into a target will be awarded the corresponding value.

· A puck that hits the base of the target will not be awarded any points.

· Players may hit the same target multiple times.

All scoring denominations will be decided by the on-ice officials. If at the completion of the event there is a tie for the highest score, players will shoot three pucks each to determine a winner. If the players remain tied after the three pucks, a sudden death “score-off” will occur. Please note that special protective netting will be installed at Enterprise Center for the Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars™.

The 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place on Friday, Jan. 24 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and the 2020 NHL All-Star Game will be on Saturday, Jan. 25 (8 p.m. ET, NBC).