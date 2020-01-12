NHL announces 2020 All-Star Last Men In winners

The NHL revealed the final roster additions for the upcoming 2020 All-Star Game. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The NHL has announced the winners of the Last Men In voting, solidifying the final rosters for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie, St. Louis Blues forward David Perron, and Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes have been voted into the weekend’s festivities.

The four skaters were nominated in the Last Men In poll where fans voted one player from each division into the all-star game. All 31 teams were represented by one player for the final round of voting.

The initial rosters for the weekend were announced last month.

This is the first All-Star appearance for both rookie Hughes and Marner, while Perron and Oshie have participated once before.

The 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will feature a three-game tournament between the division teams, played in a 3-on-3 format. The tournament will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, while the All-Star Skills Competition will transpire on the Friday night.

