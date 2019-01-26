NHL announces 2019 All-Star Skills participants

The NHL’s All-Star Skills event takes place on Friday night (coverage begins 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN) and we now know who exactly will be taking place in what events.

Below is the official lineup from the NHL for each skills challenge.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was announced earlier on Friday Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby will not participate in the event due to illness but is still expected to play in the game on Saturday night.

On to the events…

FASTEST SKATER

Key rules: Each skater will do one full lap around the rink in the direction of their choice, and can position themselves as far as three-feet behind the starting line. The clock will begin when the skater crosses the start line.

Key note: Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche was supposed to participate in this event but is being replaced by Kendall Coyne of the U.S. Women’s National team.

1. Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets

2. Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

3. Kendall Coyne, U.S. Women’s National Team

4. Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres

5. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

6. Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

7. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

8. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

PUCK CONTROL

Key rules: A timed single-round event that will highlight three skills: Puckhandling, cone control where they must skate through eight cones in a zig-zag formation, and gates where a skater approaches each gate and is required to shoot or otherwise guide the puck through the lit rung of the gate.

1. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames

2. Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

3. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

4. Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche

5. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

6. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

7. Jeff Skinner, Buffalo Sabres

8. John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs

Story continues

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 8 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

SAVE STREAK

Key rules: Let’s just let the NHL explain it…

A minimum of four goalies and all 36 skaters will participate in the Ticketmaster NHL Save Streak™, a shootout grouped by division where goalies compete to make the most consecutive saves. Each goalie will face one opposing division and a minimum of nine scoring attempts. Each scoring attempt is officiated in accordance with NHL shootout rules and begins on the referee’s whistle. Players from each division will shoot in numerical order, lowest to highest, with the divisional captain shooting ninth. A goalie’s round at the Ticketmaster NHL Save Streak™ cannot end with a save – if the divisional captain’s shot is saved, the goalie will continue to face shooters until a goal is scored. If the goalie makes a save on the divisional captain’s shot, the order of shooters to follow is the same as the original order. The goalie with the longest consecutive save streak during his time in net is the winner of the Ticketmaster NHL Save Streak ™

Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild

Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals

Jimmy Howard, Detroit Red Wings

Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers

Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning



PREMIER PASSER

Key rules: Players will have to do three passes, including a breakout pass, a pass into the mini-nets, and a target pass where they must complete passes to targets that will light up every three seconds. The player that completes the three skills in the fastest time is the winner.

1. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

2. Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators

3. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

4. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

5. Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

6. Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues

7. Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

8. Keith Yandle, Florida Panthers

HARDEST SHOT

Key rules: Shoot the puck as hard as you can.

1. Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

2. John Carlson, Washington Capitals

3. Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets

4. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

ACCURACY SHOOTING

Key rules: Let’s again go right to the NHL…

Eight players will compete in the Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™, a timed event where a shooter is positioned 25 feet from the goal line and shoots pucks at five LED targets located in the net. On the referee’s whistle, one of the five LED targets will randomly light up for three seconds and the player will attempt to hit the lit target. Hit targets will be taken out of the random sequencing and if the target is not hit within three seconds, the next target will light up. The clock stops when the player has successfully hit all five targets, the player that hits all five targets in the fastest time will be crowned the winner of the Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™. If there is a tie for the fastest time, the tied players will compete again to determine the winner

1. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings

2. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

3. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

4. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

5. Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey Devils

6. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

7. Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks

8. Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets

—

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.