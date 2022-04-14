Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help. (Getty)

On Wednesday morning, the NHL announced that Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman was being fined $4,250 for flipping a middle finger toward Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers in a game on Tuesday night.

Many applauded Hartman for what he did, as Kane has earned his fair share of detractors over his career, specifically within the last year. Perhaps the biggest of all is his ex-wife, Anna, who has not been shy to call Kane out on social media over a number of issues. Today, she got the attention of many when she let it be known through her Instagram story that she sent Hartman $200 to help pay off his fine.

Evander Kane’s ex-wife sent Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman $200 to help pay his fine… 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hpLXH1LDqC — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) April 13, 2022

Prior to Anna doing this, Wild fan Allie Cook discovered Hartman’s Venmo account and shared it to her personal Twitter account. Since then, several Wild fans, or just fans who dislike Kane, have jumped on board to help pay the 27-year-old's fine.

While this incident has certainly gained Hartman some more supporters, he was already building up quite a few with his play this season. Heading into the 2021-22 campaign, he had cracked the 10-goal mark just three times in his career. This season, he has been a man on a mission, setting career-highs with 29 goals and 56 points through 72 games thus far. He has been a huge part of why the Wild currently own an impressive record of 45-21-6 on the season.

According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, Hartman is set to speak about this entire situation on Thursday. He was already quite vocal about the incident with Kane yesterday, saying any fine he may receive would be “well worth it,” making this media availability a must watch.

