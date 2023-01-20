NHL All-Star rosters finalized after 12 players voted in by fans
The rosters are set for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Florida.
Twelve additional players — three from each division — were selected as All-Stars on Thursday after a fan vote, with Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers) and Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) headlining the new additions. They join the 32 players who were picked by the league’s department of hockey operations.
The 2023 #NHLAllStar Roster is set! 😎🏝
Catch all the fun:
All-Star Skills ➡️ Feb 3 at 7p ET 📺: @espn, @Sportsnet & @TVASports
All-Star Game ➡️ Feb 4 at 3p ET 📺: ABC, @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet & @TVASports pic.twitter.com/lBmrtdJaHw
— NHL (@NHL) January 20, 2023
The skills competition will take place on Feb. 3, with the All-Star game itself scheduled for the following afternoon.
