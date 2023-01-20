NHL All-Star rosters finalized after 12 players voted in by fans

Leon Draisaitl #29 and Auston Matthews #34 are both heading to the NHL All-Star Game. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The rosters are set for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Florida.

Twelve additional players — three from each division — were selected as All-Stars on Thursday after a fan vote, with Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers) and Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) headlining the new additions. They join the 32 players who were picked by the league’s department of hockey operations.

The skills competition will take place on Feb. 3, with the All-Star game itself scheduled for the following afternoon.

More to come.

