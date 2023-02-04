NHL All-Star Game: MacKinnon, Tarasenko lift Central over Pacific in first semifinal

As far as NHL All-Star games go, the opening semifinal — with just 10 goals — was a low-scoring affair. (Getty)

The Central Division is off to the final of the NHL All-Star 3-on-3 tournament after ousting the Pacific 6-4 in a surprisingly low-scoring contest on Saturday afternoon.

St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko was a beast for the winning side, potting a goal and three assists with three of those points coming in the final frame. Avalanche sniper Nathan MacKinnon added two goals of his own in the victory.

Connor Hellebuyck and Juuse Saros, who won the "Tendy Tandem" event in Friday's Skills competition, stood tall in goal for the Central, allowing just four goals on 22 shots between them. For the Pacific, Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner and Golden Knights standout Logan Thompson each allowed three goals on seven shots.

Hours after winning the hardest shot competition, Canucks star Elias Pettersson led the way for the Pacific with two goals, including this beauty — looking off former teammate Bo Horvat before ripping one over the shoulder of Saros:

Elias Pettersson with a beaut of a snipe#Canucks | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/O4CW68SGa1 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) February 4, 2023

Resurgent Sharks blueline Erik Karlsson and Oilers captain Connor McDavid rounded out the scoring for the Pacific.

Seth Jones and Clayton Keller (2) added the other goals for the Central, while Avs stars Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen, along with Keller and Jones, added helpers in the victory.

The Central will face the winner of the Atlantic and Metro Divisions in the final.

