NHL All-Star Game 2023: Format, events primer, rosters, how to watch
It's almost time to start the festivities in Sunrise, Florida as hockey's elite make their way south for NHL All-Star Weekend.
The Florida Panthers are set to host the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3 and 4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.
The festivities will kick off with the All-Star Skills competition at 7PM EST on Friday, with the All-Star Game following at 3PM EST on Saturday. Both events will be broadcasted on CBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada, while ESPN and ABC will have coverage of the weekend in the United States.
The skills competition will feature some unique South Florida flair, with the introduction of mini-games like Splash Shot and Pitch 'n' Puck to go along with the classic All-Star events. The participants for each event have yet to be announced as of this writing.
All-Star Skills competition events
Splash Shot
This unique event is set to take place on the beach in Fort Lauderdale. Four teams of two players will be required to hit targets in an attempt to dunk their opponent in a water tank. The team to dunk their opponents first wins in this single-elimination tournament.
Participants:
Pitch 'n' Puck
The only sport NHL players may love more than hockey is golf, and Florida is the perfect setting. Six players will face off on a par-4 hole with an island green, using both pucks and balls to achieve the lowest score and be declared winners of this brand new competition.
Participants:
Tendy Tandem
The goalies will be getting more love in this year's All-Star Skill competition with the introduction of the Tendy Tandem event. All eight All-Star goalies will compete in teams of two, with one taking part in the shooting facet and the other tending the goal.
The shooter will take a shot from a designated spot on the ice, and will accumulate points based on where he places the puck in the net. Based on how well the shooting-goalie does, his counterpart in net will face a number of skaters in a shootout. If the goalie in net makes a save, his team earns full points for that round. The game continues until every puck is shot, and the tandem with the most points wins.
Don't worry, we're just as confused as you are about this event, so we'll just have to wait and see how it plays out on Friday.
Participants:
Shooters: Alex Carpenter, Hilary Knight, Emily Clark, Rebecca Johnston, Sarah Nurse
Fastest Skater
The NHL's fastest skater will be crowned over two rounds with a full lap around the rink each time. A preliminary round will determine the two finalists. Jordan Kyrou won last year's event with a time of 13.55 seconds, while Connor McDavid is tied with Mike Gartner for most wins in the event.
Participants:
Hardest Shot
Each participant will have two attempts at recording the hardest possible shot from 30 feet away from the net. Victor Hedman won last year's event with a 103.2 mph slapper, while Zdeno Chara owns the all-time record with a 108.8 mph rocket in 2012.
Participants:
Breakaway Challenge
Each contestant will get one shootout attempt to impress a panel of judges and earn a score from 1-10. Regular NHL shootout rules will not apply, which means skaters can start anywhere in the neutral zone and go anywhere in the offensive zone — even behind the net (here come the Michigans). If there is a tie for the highest score, those contestants will get another try at claiming the crown. Alex Pietrangelo won the event last year with 64 points.
Participants:
Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby (teaming up)
Celebrity goaltender: Roberto Luongo
I’m a man of the people. Which helmet should I wear at the skills completion Friday? #NHLAllStar
— Strombone (@strombone1) January 31, 2023
Accuracy Shooting
Participants will be tasked with hitting four styrofoam targets placed in the corners of the net while receiving passes from two players standing on either side of the goal, in the fastest time possible. In the semifinal and final round, two nets will be placed side-by-side on the goal-line, and contestants will shoot at the targets simultaneously, with the player hitting all targets first crowned as the champion.
Sebastian Aho won the event in 2022 with a time of 10.937 seconds.
Participants:
All-Star Game
The All-Star Game will once again feature a four-team (one from each division) 3-on-3 tournament, with the winners of each semifinal game battling for a $1 million prize in the championship. Each team includes nine skaters and two goalies.
Rosters
ATLANTIC DIVISION
Head Coach: Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins
Linus Ullmark, G, Boston Bruins
Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres*
Dylan Larkin, C, Detroit Red Wings
Aleksander Barkov, C, Florida Panthers*
Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Florida Panthers
Nick Suzuki, C, Montreal Canadiens
Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ottawa Senators
Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning
Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Tampa Bay Lightning
Mitch Marner, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs
*Replaced Toronto Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews
*Replaced Buffalo Sabres RW Tage Thompson
- -
METROPOLITAN DIVISION
Head Coach: Rod Brind'Amour, Carolina Hurricanes
Andrei Svechnikov, RW, Carolina Hurricanes
Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Columbus Blue Jackets
Jack Hughes, C, New Jersey Devils
Brock Nelson, C, New York Islanders
Ilya Sorokin, G, New York Islanders
Adam Fox, D, New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin, RW, New York Rangers
Igor Shesterkin, G, New York Rangers
Kevin Hayes, C, Philadelphia Flyers
Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
Alex Ovechkin, LW, Washington Capitals
- -
CENTRAL DIVISION
Head Coach: Peter DeBoer, Dallas Stars
Clayton Keller, RW, Arizona Coyotes
Seth Jones, D, Chicago Blackhawks
Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen, RW, Colorado Avalanche
Jason Robertson, LW, Dallas Stars
Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Minnesota Wild
Juuse Saros, G, Nashville Predators
Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, St. Louis Blues
Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets
Josh Morrissey, D, Winnipeg Jets
- -
PACIFIC DIVISION
Head Coach: Bruce Cassidy, Vegas Golden Knights
Troy Terry, RW, Anaheim Ducks
Nazem Kadri, C, Calgary Flames
Leon Draisaitl, C, Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers
Stuart Skinner, G, Edmonton Oilers
Kevin Fiala, LW, Los Angeles Kings
Erik Karlsson, D, San Jose Sharks
Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks
Bo Horvat, C, New York Islanders
Chandler Stephenson, C, Vegas Golden Knights*
Logan Thompson, G, Vegas Golden Knights
*Replaced Seattle Kraken C Matty Beniers
More from Yahoo Sports