Alex Ovechkin taking leave from Capitals to attend to 'health of a loved one'

Alex Ovechkin is taking some time away from the Capitals to deal with a family matter. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is taking some time away from the team to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one, general manager Brian MacLellan announced on Tuesday.

Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today that captain Alex Ovechkin will be away from the team to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 14, 2023

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette does not expect Ovechkin to be available for the rest of this week, and says the three-time Hart Trophy winner will be out for the "foreseeable future," per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. Washington hosts the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday and the Florida Panthers on Thursday before an outdoor road matchup with the Hurricanes on Saturday as part of the NHL’s Stadium Series.

On the ice, Ovechkin has been enjoying another terrific season in 2022-23. The 37-year-old has 32 goals and 54 points in 54 games and continues to chase Wayne Gretzky for the NHL's all-time goal-scoring record. Ovechkin currently sits at 812 goals, just 82 behind Gretzky's 894.

Ovechkin made his ninth All-Star Game appearance earlier this month and won the Breakaway Challenge at the skills competition alongside his son, Sergei, and Sidney Crosby.

The Capitals currently occupy the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 62 points, but their grip on a playoff spot is tenuous as the Panthers and New York Islanders are each on the outside with 60 points.

Forward Joe Snively was called up from the AHL's Hershey Bears to take Ovechkin's spot on the roster.

#AllCaps without Alex Ovechkin. Host Hurricanes tonight.



Protas-Strome-Oshie

Sheary-Kuznetsov-Mantha

Milano-Backtstrom-Johansson

Aube-Kubel-Eller-Hathaway



Gustafsson-van Riemsdyk

Orlov-Jensen

Irwin-Fehervary — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) February 14, 2023

