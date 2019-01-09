NHL, Adidas to Create Sustainable Jerseys for All-Star Game

Adidas and the National Hockey League have embraced sustainability for their All-Star Game jerseys.

The game, which will be held on Jan. 26 at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., will find players wearing jerseys made from repurposed and upcycled materials for the first time.

The jerseys were created in partnership with Parley for the Oceans and feature Parley Ocean Plastic, a trademarked material created from marine plastic that has been collected from the oceans and then spun into thread.

The special-edition Adizero Authentic Pro x Parley jerseys will be worn first by the players at the 2019 SAP NHL All-Star Skills exhibition on Jan. 25 and then during the Honda NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 26.

“We create products tailored for an athlete, their sport, life and world and we’re excited to introduce the special-edition Adizero Authentic Pro x Parley jerseys,” said Dan Near, senior director of Adidas Hockey, of what he termed “the first-ever environmentally conscious hockey jerseys.”

“The NHL is a recognized leader in addressing major environmental challenges and preserving the roots of our game,” said Brian Jennings, NHL’s chief branding officer and executive vice president. “Adidas has been an incredible partner in our efforts and shares our commitment to promoting sustainable business practices. Each year, the NHL All-Star Weekend serves as an opportunity to showcase innovations across all aspects of our game. This year’s NHL All-Star Game in San Jose is the perfect setting for Adidas to introduce environmentally conscious jerseys that complement our focus on environmental stewardship.”

The jerseys will be white with black contrast and will feature the crest of each players’ team, another first for the league. The Parley logo is featured inside the collar. Previously, All-Star jerseys have featured the NHL Shield and conference logo.

For the three-game tournament — played in a 3-on-3 format featuring four teams — the home team will wear black and the away team will wear white jerseys.

The jerseys will also be available to the public for $200 online at the NHL and Adidas web sites as well as NHL stores.

