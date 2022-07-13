NHL 2022 free agency updates: Moves for Detroit Red Wings, around the league

UPDATE: Red Wings make early splashes, sign Andrew Copp and Olli Määttä less than an hour into free agency.

Detroit Red Wings have a new coach, but how many new players will they have?

Steve Yzerman has a "beautiful list" of potential additions, but it remains to be seen just how much spending the Wings general manager does when 2022 NHL free agency starts at noon Wednesday.

The "Yzerplan" did get a new face this offseason, with the departure of former coach Jeff Blashill, who became an assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the hiring of Derek Lalonde, who was most recently an assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

We already know what the Wings draft class looks like, but what about the free agency class? Fans can bookmark this page to get live updates on the moves from Detroit and all other teams.

For those in need of a recap, the Wings (32-40-10, 74 points) entered the offseason finishing sixth in the Atlantic Division and with a minus-82 goal differential, thanks in part to a three-win March — just went the team had started to sneak into the borders of the playoff picture.

After having the eighth-worst record in the league, they stayed steady in the NHL lottery and picked eighth in the draft.

But the Wings have seemed to already (mildly) improved their roster with a trade to acquire goaltender Ville Husso.

The team then drafted Austrian forward Marco Kasper No. 8 overall and took two wingers in the second round.

Yzerman and Lalonde also found time to round out the new coaching staff, hiring Bob Boughner as associate coach and Alex Westlund as goaltending coach.

NHL 2022 free agency live updates

