NHL 2019 Draft Lottery: Details, No. 1 pick odds, top prospects

Now that the 2018-19 season is over, we not only know the 16 teams that will vie for the Stanley Cup but also the teams who have their eyes on the top pick in June’s NHL Draft. One team that will have its eyes closed are the Ottawa Senators, who finished 31st in the league but do not have a first-round pick this year after dealing it away to the Colorado Avalanche in the Matt Duchene trade last season.

For the last four years, the draft lottery has taken place during the first-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The NHL announced last month that it is going back to the old way and holding it the night before the opening round begins — April 9th (NBCSN; 8 p.m. ET).

Per the NHL, here’s how it will work:

The 2019 NHL Draft Lottery will consist of three drawings: the 1st Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting first overall, the 2nd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting second overall and the 3rd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting third overall. The odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the 2nd Lottery Draw, based on which club wins the 1st Lottery Draw, and again for the 3rd Lottery Draw, based on which club wins the 2nd Lottery Draw. The 12 clubs not selected in the 2019 NHL Draft Lottery will be assigned 2019 NHL Draft selections 4 through 15, in inverse order of regular-season points.

Via the NHL, the allocation of odds for the first Lottery Draw of the 2019 NHL Draft Lottery is as follows:

(Fewest Points to Most) Odds

Colorado Avalanche (from OTT) 18.5%

Los Angeles Kings 13.5%

New Jersey Devils 11.5%

Detroit Red Wings 9.5%

Buffalo Sabres 8.5%

New York Rangers 7.5%

Edmonton Oilers 6.5%

Anaheim Ducks 6.0%

Vancouver Canucks 5.0%

Philadelphia Flyers 3.5%

Minnesota Wild 3.0%

Chicago Blackhawks 2.5%

Florida Panthers 2.0%

Arizona Coyotes 1.5%

Montreal Canadiens 1.0%

Finally, here are the midterm NHL Central Scouting rankings of the top prospects in this year’s entry draft, which will be held June 21-22 in Vancouver. Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko are expected to be the top two selections.

North American Skaters

European Skaters

North American Goalies

European Goalies

