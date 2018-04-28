NHL 2018 Draft Lottery: Details, No. 1 pick odds, top prospects

The 2018 NHL Draft Lottery will be held Saturday night and during the second intermission of Game 2 between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET, NBC, live stream) we’ll find out who will get the chance to select Rasmus Dahlin with the No. 1 overall pick.

In a change from previous years, picks 15 through 4 will be revealed during the Game 2 pre-game show beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The teams holding the top three picks will have to wait a little bit to learn their fate.

As a refresher, here are the Draft Lottery details and percentages for all 15 teams that did not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs:

From the NHL:

The 2018 NHL Draft Lottery will consist of three drawings: the 1st Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting first overall, the 2nd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting second overall and the 3rd Lottery Draw will determine the club selThe 2018 NHL Draft Lottery will consist of three drawings: the 1st Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting first overall, the 2nd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting second overall and the 3rd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting third overall.ecting third overall. The odds for the remaining clubs will increase on a proportionate basis for the 2nd Lottery Draw, based on which club wins the 1st Lottery Draw, and again for the 3rd Lottery Draw, based on which club wins the 2nd Lottery Draw. The 12 clubs not selected in the 2018 NHL Draft Lottery will be assigned 2018 NHL Draft selections 4 through 15, in inverse order of regular-season points. Buffalo Sabres: 18.5%

Ottawa Senators*: 13.5%

Arizona Coyotes: 11.5%

Montreal Canadiens: 9.5%

Detroit Red Wings: 8.5%

Vancouver Canucks: 7.5%

Chicago Blackhawks: 6.5%

New York Rangers: 6.0%

Edmonton Oilers: 5.0%

New York Islanders: 3.5%

Carolina Hurricanes: 3.0%

New York Islanders (from CGY): 2.5%

Dallas Stars: 2.0%

St. Louis Blues^: 1.5%

Florida Panthers: 1.0% * Under the terms of a Nov. 5, 2017, trade: The Senators have the option to retain their pick and instead send the Avalanche their first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. ^ Under the terms of a June 23, 2017, trade: If St. Louis’ pick is in the top 10, the Blues have the option to retain their pick and instead send the Flyers their first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. Otherwise, Philadelphia will receive St. Louis’ first-round pick in 2018.

Finally, here are the final NHL Central Scouting rankings of the top prospects in this year’s entry draft, which will be held June 22-23 in Dallas.

North American Skaters

1. Andrei Svechnikov, RW, Barrie (OHL)

2. Brady Tkachuk, LW, Boston University (NCAA)

3. Filip Zadina, RW, Halifax (QMJHL)

4. Evan Bouchard, D, London (OHL)

5. Noah Dobson, D, Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)

6. Quintin Hughes, D, Michigan (NCAA)

7. Oliver Wahlstrom, RW, U.S. NTDP

8. Joseph Veleno, C, Drummondville (QMJHL)

9. Barrett Hayton, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

10. Serron Noel, RW, Oshawa (OHL)

International Skaters

1. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Frolunda (Sweden)

2. Adam Boqvist, D, Brynas Jr., (Sweden)

3. Vitali Kravtsov, RW, Chelyabinsk (Russia)

4. Martin Kaut, RW, Pardubice (Czech)

5. Adam Ginning, D, Linkoping (Sweden)

6. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C, Assat (Finland)

7. Grigori Denisenko, LW, Yaroslavl 2 (Russia)

8. Isac Lundestrom, C, Lulea (Sweden)

9. Jacob Olofsson, C, Timra (Sweden)

10. Filip Johansson, D, Leksand Jr. (Sweden)

North American Goalies

1. Olivier Rodrigue, Drummondville (QMJHL)

2. Kevin Mandolese, Cape Breton (QMJHL)

3. Alexis Gravel, Halifax (QMJHL)

4. Matthew Thiessen, Steinbach (MJHL)

5. Keegan Karki, Muskegon (USHL)

International Goalies

1. Lukas Dostal, Trebic (Czech-2)

2. Jakub Skarek, Jihlava (Czech)

3. Amir Miftakhov, Irbis Kazan (Russia Jr.)

4. Justus Annunen, Karpat Jr (Finland Jr.)

5. Olof Lindbom, Djurgarden Jr. (Sweden Jr.)

