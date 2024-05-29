NHIAA spring tournament pairings released; Londonderry girls win

May 28—The NHIAA released playoff pairings for lacrosse, baseball and softball on Tuesday — the same day action began in some brackets.

The Division I and Division II preliminary-round games for girls lacrosse were held on Tuesday. In the lone Division I contest, Londonderry used four goals by Ashleigh Leone and three each by Eres Delorey and Kiara Edmunds to advance past Dover, 12-7.

The quarterfinal and semifinal bouts for all three divisions will be held on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Top-seeded Portsmouth (14-2) earned the only first-round bye in Division I and will meet Londonderry.

The top four seeds in Division II, Winnacunnet (17-1), Windham (15-2), Timberlane (13-3) and Hanover (11-4), received first-round byes. In Division III, top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas (14-0), second-seeded Bow (15-2) and third-seeded Gilford (12-2) all earned byes into the quarterfinals.

The Division II and Division III boys lacrosse are on Thursday and the Division I tourney starts with quarters on Saturday.

Top-seeded Portsmouth (17-0) and No. 2 seed Derryfield (15-2) earned the only byes in Division II. The two met in last year's final, when Derryfield beat Portsmouth, 12-11.

No. 1 seed Pelham (14-1) and second-seeded Campbell (14-3) earned the byes in Division III.

The preliminary-round games for all four softball divisions are set for Wednesday. The baseball prelims for each division are on Thursday. The quarterfinal round for both sports is slated for Saturday.

Top-seeded Pinkerton Academy (18-1) earned the lone bye in Division I baseball. In Division II, the top three seeds, John Stark (16-1), St. Thomas (15-4) and Souhegan (12-5), all earned first-round byes. Conant (16-0) and Campbell (15-1), the top two seeds in Division III, also earned byes to the quarterfinals.

No. 1 seed Londonderry (17-2) and No. 2 seed Winnacunnet (16-3) both earned the byes in Division I softball. Division II's top three seeds, Coe-Brown Northwood Academy, Kingswood and Oyster River, all won 15 games to earn byes. Both the top two seeds in Division III (Newport, Prospect Mountain) and Division IV (Woodsville, Pittsburg-Canaan, Vermont) earned byes into the quarterfinals.