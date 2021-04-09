NH players wagered more than $15.1 million on men's college basketball tournament

Apr. 9—Concord — New Hampshire Lottery players placed more than 286,400 wagers totaling more than $15.1 million during the three-week Men's College Basketball Tournament, which concluded Monday, April 5, with Baylor winning the National Championship. The New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings Inc., the exclusive digital sports betting operator in New Hampshire, saw players wager more than $837,300 on the championship game alone, which pitted undefeated Gonzaga against Baylor. Additionally, players wagered more than $5.2 million combined at New Hampshire's two retail sportsbooks, DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook in Seabrook and DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester.

"We expected the Men's College Basketball Tournament to be our biggest sports betting driver for the year and it absolutely delivered in a big way," said Charlie McIntyre, Executive Director, New Hampshire Lottery. "The volume of wagering throughout this tournament speaks to the growing demand for sports betting in New Hampshire, and we are looking forward to our next major sports betting opportunity: the 2021 Master's Tournament, which begins today."

The New Hampshire Lottery anticipates a high volume of wagering on the Masters Tournament. As of Wednesday, April 7, players have wagered more than $230,800 on the tournament, which runs from today through Sunday, April 11.

Since the New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings launched mobile sports betting in New Hampshire on December 30, 2019, bettors have placed more than 11.8 million wagers totaling more than $469.8 million.

New Hampshire residents can download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to place wagers through DraftKings. Sports fans can place bets on the DraftKings Sportsbook app via iOS and Android or online at Sportsbook.DraftKings.com.

For more information and to download the app, visit: https://nhlottery.com/Sports/Mobile-Internet-Sports-Betting.