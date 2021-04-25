NH Golf: Flynn remembers that 13 holes with Tiger was no joke

Apr. 25—MIKE FLYNN was a member at Cochecho Country Club in Dover in the early 1990s. Although he was an amateur golfer back then, he didn't play like one.

Flynn beat Evan Scobie to win the 1992 State Am at Lake Sunapee Country Club, and then handled Bo Harris in the final match to claim the 1994 State Am at Passaconaway Country Club. He also played in the 1994 U.S. Amateur at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Fla. Flynn advanced to the second round of match play, where he lost to an up-and-coming golfer named Eldrick Woods.

"I was playing really good golf at the time," Flynn recalled. "He birdied the first four holes and I was 4 down after four, which is never a good sign playing Tiger. We ended up shaking hands on 13. He beat me 6 and 5 and at the time I wasn't great, but I was probably even par. It was just too much for me to overcome against a player like that."

Flynn, who turned 50 in October, said he and Tiger were acquaintances from competing in other amateur events, but there wasn't much socializing during their match.

"When he was on the golf course back then, there wasn't a lot of talking with him," Flynn said. "He's a lot different now, clearly, than he was back then. There wasn't a whole lot of joking around on the course. He was about as focused as you could get."

Flynn, a Rochester native, graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover. He won the NHIAA individual golf championship in 1988, and then continued his golf career at Texas Christian University. He's lived in Texas since he graduated from TCU.

He played professional golf for 11 years, but never earned his PGA Tour card. He retired from pro golf in 2004.

"I never left Fort Worth when I came down to TCU," Flynn said. "I won five times on what we would call the developmental tours. At the time I had my Buy.com card, which is now the Korn Ferry Tour.

"I just never seemed to peak at the right time in (Qualifying) School. The people I played against ... I had plenty of game to compete, it was just getting through Q School was difficult."

Flynn, who was divorced in 2006, has two children: Noah, 20, and Sydney, 16. He visits family members in New Hampshire most summers and competed in the Seacoast Am in 2018 and 2019. He also reached the Round of 16 during the 2019 State Am at Portsmouth Country Club.

He said he no longer plays golf on a regular basis, and when he does it's not always as enjoyable for him as it once was.

"Yeah, because I can't do what I used to do, and that's a hard thing," he said. "I do miss it terribly. I don't play much anymore — not because I can't, but because I've lost a little bit of the desire."

Shortly after he retired from pro golf, Flynn managed the PGA Tour for Callaway Golf. He currently works as a sports agent in the golf division of Radegen Sports, a sports marketing company based in New York.

Flynn said he will likely visit family in New Hampshire again this summer. He isn't planning to play in the Seacoast Am or the State Am while he's here, but added that those plans could change. He then asked about the location of this year's State Am and was told it would be held at North Conway Country Club.

"Interesting," he said. "Actually I want to go hit a few balls next week and kind of see where I'm at. I don't want to play in something (when) I don't think I can compete, because that's no fun. If I feel like I have a chance, I'd love to participate again."

The Franklin Pierce University women won the Northeast-10 Golf Championship for the second straight year and the third time in the last four years by shooting a two-round total of 696 at Cold Spring Country Club in Belchertown, Mass., on Thursday. The Ravens were 17 strokes better than Stonehill, which finished in second place.

The victory earned Franklin Pierce an automatic spot in the NCAA Division II East Super Regional that will be held in Indianapolis.

Franklin Pierce's Zoey Yamamoto was the tournament medalist (167). The team's five-golfer rotation included Kayla Schuberth (171), Alia Godek (176), Taylor Hartley (182) and Micaela Leandro (192). Those four golfers all finished inside the top 25.

Le Moyne won the men's championship by shooting a 607 at Springfield (Mass.) Country Club on Tuesday. Franklin Pierce was second in the nine-team event (618), Southern New Hampshire University finished fourth (620) and Saint Anselm College placed seventh (640).

True or False: If you knock your ball off of the tee without the intent to make a stroke at the ball, you are allowed to replace the ball on the tee. (Answer Below).

The New Hampshire Open will return to Manchester Country Club this year (July 28-30). The tournament is open to professional or amateur golfers who hold an active GHIN Handicap Index not exceeding 4.0, and features 54 holes of stroke play (18 per day) with a cut to the low 40 players after 36 holes.

The 2020 New Hampshire Open was scheduled to be played at Breakfast Hill Golf Club in Greenland, but was canceled. The 2022 New Hampshire Open will be played at Breakfast Hill, and the 2023 tournament will be held at Bretwood Golf Course in Keene.

Answer to rules question: True. If a ball, when not in play, falls off a tee or is knocked off a tee by the player in addressing it, it may be re-teed, without penalty. However, if a stroke is made at the ball in these circumstances, whether the ball is moving or not, the stroke counts, but there is no penalty.

Source: USGA Rules of Golf (Rule 9-4).

NH golf calendar

April 29: NHGA Stroke Play Series (Campbell Scottish Highlands)

May 1: NHGA Tournament Series (Wentworth by the Sea CC)

May 8: NHGA Mixed Club Team Championship (Derryfield CC)

May 16: NHGA Spring Four Ball

May 17-19: NHGA Match Play (Cochecho CC)

May 18: NHGA Stroke Play Series (Candia Woods GL)

June 1: NHWGA Spring Fling (Owl's Nest)

June 3: NHGA Tournament Series (Lake Sunapee CC)

June 5-6: NHGA Players Invitational (Baker Hill GC)

June 9-10: NHWGA Women's Team Championship (Beaver Meadow GC)

June 10: NHGA Four Ball Championship (Owl's Nest)

June 13: NHGA Junior Spring Preview

June 15: NHGA Stroke Play Series (Pembroke Pines CC)

June 21: Junior Team Championship (TBA)

June 22: NHWGA President's Cup (Pease GC)

June 23: NHGA State Am qualifier (Breakfast Hill GC)

June 25: NHGA Junior Tour Mini Series (Intervale CC)

June 25: NHGA State Am qualifier (Bretwood GC/South)

June 27: NHGA State Am qualifier (Beaver Meadow GC)

June 28: Hoodkroft Junior Open

June 28: NHGA State Am qualifier (Abenaqui CC)

June 28: NHGA State Am qualifier (Maplewood GC)

June 28-30: New England Women's Amateur (Agawam Hunt/East Providence, R.I.)

July 28-30: New Hampshire Open (Manchester CC)

June 29: NHGA State Am qualifier (Loudon CC)

June 30: Junior Tour (Owl's Nest)

July 1: Mini Series (Rockingham CC)

July 6-7: Junior All-Star Championship (Mt. Washington Resort GC)

July 8: Junior Tour (Candia Woods)

July 12-17: NHGA Amateur Championship (North Conway CC)

July 19-21: Mike Ryan Memorial Championship (Derryfield CC)

July 20-22: New England Amateur (Great River Golf Club/Milford, Conn.)

July 22: Junior Tour (Keene CC)

July 26: Junior Tour (Breakfast Hill GC)

July 27: Junior Tour (Loudon CC)

Aug 2-4: Junior Championship (Pease GC)

Aug 15-17: New England Junior Amateur (Val Halla Golf Course/Cumberland, Maine)

Aug. 19: Junior Invitational (TBA)

Sept. 14-15: New England Senior Amateur (Manchester Country Club/Manchester, Vt.)

