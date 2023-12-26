NH football champions to be honored at bowl game

Dec. 26—New Hampshire's four high school football state championship teams — along with winners from each of the six New England states — will be honored during festivities for Thursday's Wasabi Fenway Bowl between Boston College and SMU at Fenway Park.

The teams will be honored prior to Thursday's bowl game, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

New Hampshire's state champions include Bedford (Division I), Pelham (Division II), Trinity (Division III) and Somersworth (Division IV).