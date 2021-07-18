NH colleges: UNH men's soccer team to play 17 games

Jul. 18—The University of New Hampshire men's soccer team will play 17 games this fall, opening Thursday, Aug. 26 at Boston University.

Coach Marc Hubbard's Wildcats, who are three-time defending America East champions, open their home season with games on Sunday, Aug. 29 (vs. Colgate) and Friday, Sept. 3 (vs. Providence).

Among the highlights of the schedule is a trip to the University of Michigan (Friday, Sept. 10). The Wildcats start their America East season at home against Albany on Saturday, Sept. 18.

UNH is seeking a fifth straight trip to the NCAA Division I Tournament.

NHTI hall of fame ceremony scheduled for Sept. 17

The 2021 NHTI Athletics Hall of Fame class will be inducted in an in-person ceremony on Friday, Sept. 17 on the campus. The 2020 inductees, who were not able to be inducted in person because of last year's COVID-19 restrictions, will also be recognized at the ceremony.

The 2021 class includes Jay Atton (men's basketball, men's soccer, men's volleyball and baseball), Kerry Boles (men's soccer, men's basketball and baseball), Ron Kleiner (men's soccer, men's basketball and baseball), Jen Roy (women's basketball and softball), Besfort Syla (men's basketball), Shelly Winters (head coach, women's basketball and assistant coach, women's volleyball) and the 2004-05 NHTI men's basketball team, which won a national championship.

The 2020 hall of fame classes includes Chris Barker (men's soccer and basketball), Melissa (Warner) Carter (women's soccer), Scott Dunlop (men's soccer, baseball and basketball), Ahntwan Harris (men's basketball) and Paul Hogan (head coach, men's basketball).