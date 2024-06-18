NH College Roundup: Ftorek takes over Saint Anselm women's hockey team

Jun. 17—Sam Ftorek, the son of former Boston Bruin Robbie Ftorek, is the new women's hockey coach at his alma mater, Saint Anselm College.

Ftorek, a 1998 Saint Anselm graduate, is the fourth coach in the program's 20-year history, succeeding Jen Kindret, who led the team for the past four seasons.

The college announced in April that Kindret would not return as head coach next school year.

Ftorek spent last season as the girls hockey coach at the Kent (Connecticut) School, leading the team to the Founder's League Championship.

The previous five seasons, Ftorek was the girls hockey coach and director of residential life at Kimball Union Academy in Meriden.

"It has long been a goal of mine to one day return to the Hilltop and I am thrilled to lead this special group of student-athletes," Ftorek said in a statement.

Ftorek had an 18-year professional playing career as a defenseman until retiring in 2018, spending all but three seasons in the ECHL. He is second all-time in ECHL history for games played (859) and was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2017.

At Saint Anselm, Ftorek logged 20 goals and 37 assists over 87 career games.

Duluth's Crowell takes over Dartmouth women's hockey team

After nine seasons leading the University of Minnesota Duluth, Maura Crowell is the new head women's hockey coach at Dartmouth College.

Crowell went 174-115-25 as head coach of the Bulldogs, including 20-plus-win seasons in each of her last three years. Minnesota Duluth made the NCAA tournament 11 times under Crowell, including Frozen Four appearances in 2021 and 2022.

Before she arrived in Duluth, Crowell was an assistant at Harvard University for five seasons.

The Mansfield, Mass., native also spent five years (2005-10) leading Division III UMass Boston, becoming the program's all-time winningest coach (73-53-4).

Former UNH hockey great Krog takes position with Canucks

Jason Krog, the 1999 Hobey Baker Award winner while at UNH, is the new skills and skating coach for the Vancouver Canucks.

Krog will work with both Vancouver and its AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks.

The former centerman recorded 94 goals and a school-record 144 assists over his UNH career. In the pros, Krog played in 202 NHL games, amassing 22 goals and 37 assists over his time with the New York Islanders and Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Atlanta Thrashers and Canucks.

The Fernie, British Columbia, native spent last season as a hockey adviser for the Simon Fraser University men's hockey team in Burnaby, British Columbia.

Sciamanna leaves Saint Anselm men's lacrosse for Merrimack College

Mike Sciamanna, the winningest coach in Saint Anselm men's lacrosse history, stepped down to take the head coaching job at Division I Merrimack College.

Sciamanna went 82-42 over his nine seasons leading the Hawks, who reached the Division II Championship tournament each of the past four years. Saint Anselm reached the national semifinal for the first time last year and finished with a 12-5 overall record.

Merrimack, which is leaving the America East Conference to join the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference on July 1, went 6-9 overall last spring. The Warriors have not finished above .500 since 2019, when they won their second straight Division II national championship.

MacDowell named new UNH Nordic ski coach, ski director

Shane MacDowell has been promoted from assistant coach to head coach of the UNH Nordic skiing program and will take over as the school's director of skiing.

MacDowell, a 2009 UNH graduate, spent the past three years as assistant to Cory Schwartz, who retired in April after 42 years leading the Nordic ski program and 37 as the director of skiing.

With MacDowell on staff, UNH has had five skiers earn All-America finishes at the NCAA Skiing Championships.

Derry's Hicks named captain for Wildcats men's soccer

Adi Hicks, a graduate student midfielder from Derry, will serve as one of the three captains for the UNH men's soccer team next fall.

Hicks, senior back Aaron Williams Fernandez and senior forward Ibrahim Conde will lead the Wildcats, who reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division I tournament last year.

"Adi is a veteran of the program and knows what being a UNH men's soccer player is at its core," UNH first-year coach Rich Weinrebe said in a statement. "He has grown as the program has continued to grow, and we feel as though he will be a great mentor and example for the next generation of UNH men's soccer players."

Williams Fernandez is a transfer from Columbia (Missouri) College, where he played the last three seasons and also served as a captain.

Hopkinton's Quiet named to all-star lacrosse game

Keene State College senior midfielder Colby Quiet played in the New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (NEILA) All-Star game on June 7.

Forty-six players across all three NCAA divisions competed in the all-star game, which was held at Roger Williams University's Bayside Field in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Quiet, a Hopkinton resident, recorded 92 goals and 37 assists over 55 career games for the Owls.

The All-Little East Conference Second Team selection this year also graduated as the program leader in career ground balls (337) and with the ninth-best career faceoff percentage (.532).

Fisk Hennessey steps down from Keene State softball post

Carrah Fisk Hennessey has resigned as head coach of the Keene State softball team after nine seasons.

Fisk Hennessey left the position to become the Parks and Recreation director for the City of Keene.

A former standout for the program, Fisk Hennessey guided the Owls to their first Little East Conference regular-season title in six years in 2016, and to the LEC semifinals in 2021.

As a player, the Keene native was a four-time all-conference and three-time All-Region selection over her career (1996-99). Inducted into the Keene State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006 and the LEC Hall of Fame in 2018, Fisk Hennessey still owns the program record for single-season home runs (16), which she set in 1999.

Brentwood's Elmore named to All-East Region Team

Saint Anselm College baseball player Nolan Elmore, a senior from Brentwood, received Second Team All-East Region honors from the American Baseball Coaches' Association (ABCA).

The catcher is just the second player in program history to be named to the All-East Region Second Team and first since Daniel DeCoste (2011).

Also an All-Northeast-10 Conference selection, the catcher led the Hawks in batting average (.358), runs scored (34), hits (54), doubles (18), home runs (eight), and RBIs (41). All of those numbers either matched or set career-high marks.

Defensively, he recorded a .958 fielding percentage with 225 putouts, 11 errors and 23 assists. Elmore also caught a career-high 12 runners stealing.

Salem's (Sadowski) Rosello named to Bentley athletic hall of fame class

Salem native Christina (Sadowski) Rosello is among eight athletes who will be inducted into the Bentley University Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 5.

A 2008 Bentley graduate, Rosello was a three-time All-NE-10 First Team Selection and All-America honorable mention three times over her volleyball career. She was the NE-10 championships MVP in 2006 and the NE-10 Player of the Year in 2008.

Rosello is among the top three in program history in kills (third, 1,369), blocks (third, 258) and kill percentage (second, .333).

Keene State athletic hall of fame class announced

Allison Bartlett, Bob Bonnes, David Bridgewater and the 1972 softball team are this year's Keene State Department of Athletics and Recreation Hall of Fame class.

Bartlett, a 2016 Keene State graduate from Stratham, was a two-time swimming All-American and helped the Owls win four straight LEC titles.

Bartlett was the LEC Rookie Swimmer of the Year in 2013 and the Swimmer of the Year in both 2014 and 2015. She graduated with six LEC individual championships between the 50-meter freestyle (2012, 2013, 2016), the 100 free (2013, 2016) and the 200 free (2016).

Bartlett still holds the school records in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle.

Bridgewater, a 2004 graduate, was a two-time All-American in cross-country and five-time All-American in track. He helped the Owls win four straight LEC titles.

Bonnes, a 2000 graduate, was a member of the first three seasons of men's lacrosse at Keene State (1998-2000). He still ranks among the top 20 in school history in points (11th, 203), goals (seventh, 152) and assists (19th, 51).

The 1972 Owls softball team was the first ever to participate in the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women Softball National Championships. Keene State was the only New England school to qualify that year, finishing ninth.

The NCAA did not offer softball championships until 1982.

Nashua's Pearson receives Scholar of Distinction

Bentley field hockey player Britney Pearson, a senior from Nashua, received a Scholar of Distinction from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

In order to receive the distinction, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.9 or higher throughout the fall semester. Pearson, a Bishop Guertin graduate, is one of 120 Division III student-athletes who met the criteria.

This past season, Pearson logged two goals and an assist in 19 games. She graduated with three goals and one assists over 37 career games.

