NH College Football: And to think, UNH wasn't sold on Laube -- at first

Sep. 20—ONE of Ryan Carty's final tasks when he was an assistant coach at the University of New Hampshire was to determine whether or not UNH should extend a scholarship offer to a running back from New York. His name? Dylan Laube.

Carty, who is now the head coach at Delaware, wasn't convinced Laube was worthy of a scholarship until the two met for some extra work after a summer camp in Durham.

"He was a smaller kid," Carty said. "He reminded us of (former UNH running back) Dalton Crossan, who was a Long Island lacrosse/football player who we had. Started for us for a few years. Really explosive. Ended up playing in the NFL for a small cup of coffee.

"I don't know if Dylan would remember this. We had him out at one of our camps in the summer going into his senior year. We were still evaluating him to see if he could play scholarship running back for us. I was like, 'The only way we're taking this kid to play running back is if he can catch really well.' And so I threw him maybe 30 minutes' worth (of passes) post-camp — and this is a Sean McDonnell-run camp now, so this kid was already tired. We threw him about 30 minutes' of balls ... over the shoulder, right, left, coming to, going away. I don't think he dropped one. I was like, 'Well that's pretty special.' He also ran fast and was tough and had great film.

"If I'm remembering the story correctly I was probably the only one holding us back from offering him in the first place, and I loved him at camp. He was a no-brainer for us once we got a chance to see him live."

Carty spent 11 seasons on the UNH staff, six of which were as the team's offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, before he left to join K.C. Keeler's staff at Sam Houston State. Carty and Laube will reunite Saturday night, when UNH (2-1, 0-0 CAA) will open the CAA-portion of its schedule with a game at Delaware (2-1, 1-0 CAA).

Through three games this season, Laube, a senior, has rushed for 299 yards and three touchdowns on 56 attempts. He leads the CAA with 357 receiving yards on 20 receptions (four TD catches).

Laube also leads the conference in punt-return average. He has returned five punts for 88 yards and a TD. In addition, he has returned three kickoffs for 79 yards.

"He's just so talented, so special and I obviously don't regret (the scholarship offer) at all," Carty said. "It's awesome that the University of New Hampshire has had such a great player back there following in the footsteps of the great running backs and talent that they've had over the years. Just really being great football players."

UNH is ranked 11th in the latest Stats Perform FCS poll while Delaware is ranked No. 19.

Dartmouth to play home opener

Dartmouth will play its home opener Saturday (1:30 p.m.) against Lehigh, a member of the Patriot League. It will be the first meeting between the programs since 1999.

Lehigh (1-2) is coming off last weekend's 23-20 loss to Cornell. Dartmouth opened its season with a 24-7 loss at UNH. Following the loss, Dartmouth interim head coach Sammy McCorkle said he liked his team's effort against UNH, but added that the Big Green left plenty of room for improvement.

Dartmouth had a field goal attempt blocked, lost a fumble on a kickoff and committed eight penalties for 70 yards.

"We had some penalties and some mistakes that put us in a tough situation at times," McCorkle said. "You just can't make those mistakes against a team like New Hampshire."

UNH also intercepted two passes in extremely windy conditions.

"Obviously, some of the turnovers cost us in certain situations," McCorkle said. "Defensively, sometimes we were out of position. Being aggressive, biting on stuff and not doing our responsibilities. ... If one guy is out of place it can cost you."

"The positive part in looking at it and moving forward is we can correct those mistakes we made (Saturday). We made mistakes against a very good football team."

Saturday's contest will be the eighth meeting between Lehigh and Dartmouth. The Mountain Hawks lead the series 5-2-0.

Hawks eyeing .500 mark

Saint Anselm (1-2, 1-0 NE10) will attempt to reach the .500 mark when it plays a nonconference home game against Post (0-3) on Saturday.

The Hawks picked up their first win Saturday by beating American International, 24-14. Two fifth-year players had standout performances for the Hawks in the win:

—Defensive lineman Max Tempchin recorded seven tackles, including a sack for a loss of 12 yards.

—Running back Vincent Wagner rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries (5.8 yards per carry).

FPU's Sejour leading the way

Franklin Pierce linebacker Trey Sejour leads the Northeast 10 in tackles per game (8.7). He has recorded 26 tackles, including 18 solo stops.

Sejour, a junior, played at Shea High School in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, before he enrolled at Franklin Pierce.

Franklin Pierce (2-1, 1-0 NE10) will play its first home game Saturday night when it faces New Haven (2-1, 1-0 NE10).

PSU's Donahue catching on

Hudson's Jake Donahue leads Plymouth State (0-3, 0-1 MASCAC) in receiving with 11 receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Donahue, who played at Alvirne High School, ranks fourth in the MASCAC in receiving yards per game (58.0) and is averaging 15.8 yards per catch.

Plymouth State has a bye this weekend, and will play Framingham State at home Sept. 30 (noon).

