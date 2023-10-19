NH college football: Saint Anselm defense meeting challenge

Oct. 18—A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT on defense is one of the key reasons the Saint Anselm College football team has won four of its last five games after an 0-2 start.

The Hawks allowed 75 points in their first two games, but have limited their opponents to 67 points in the five games they've played since then. The team's only setback during that five-game stretch was a 6-3 loss to Southern Connecticut State.

Saint Anselm (4-3, 3-1 Northeast-10) leads the conference in sacks with 17.

"After Week 2, I really challenged the guys to play defense the way we want to play it," Saint Anselm head coach Joe Adam said. "To be gap sound and play harder than the other team. It's a collective effort. We don't have a bunch of all-conference guys probably — I think we do, but they probably won't be voted in that way — but everybody understands they're 1/11th of the defense.

"We have to be great on first down," Adam continued. "We have to give up 3 yards or less on first down. That is the key to our success. You have to play great first-down defense so your defense can have fun on third down, and they've really owned up to that. Also we've done a good job not giving up big plays. As I told the team, 'More games are lost than won.' Right now we're just not making a ton of mistakes."

The Saint Anselm offense got a boost by the performance turned in by senior wide receiver Anthony Brown during last Saturday's 13-9 victory over New Haven. Brown, who didn't play in Saint Anselm's first five games, was used as a wildcat quarterback against the Chargers and rushed for 20 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. He also caught a 63-yard pass in the victory.

"He's been working through some health things," Adam said. "We're managing it, but he's on the mend. He's an elite player in this league."

Saint Anselm may face its toughest test of the season when it plays at Assumption on Saturday (noon). The Greyhounds (5-1, 3-0) are the only NE10 team that's unbeaten in conference play.

Defensive end Joe MacDougall, a senior who played at Winnacunnet High School, leads Assumption in tackles for loss (7.5) and is second in sacks (four). Assumption QB Jake Cady ranks first among NE-10 players in passing touchdowns (14) and is second in passing yards per game (193.2).

Saint Anselm hasn't finished over .500 in the NE10 since 2014 when it went 5-4 under coach Patrick Murphy.

UNH heading to Stony Brook

On paper, the University of New Hampshire's CAA game at Stony Brook on Saturday looks like a bad matchup for the Seawolves.

UNH (3-3, 1-2 CAA) is averaging a league-high 38.5 points per game, and also leads the conference in passing offense (319.1 ypg). Stony Brook (0-6, 0-4) ranks at the bottom of the CAA in both points allowed per game (34.1) and passing yards allowed per game (260.1).

"Their quarterback (UNH's Max Brosmer) is terrific right now," Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore said. "He's had a tremendous year. I feel like he's been there forever.

"We still haven't learned how to finish a game. That obviously falls on my shoulders and I have to find a way to get that accomplished."

UNH put the ball in the air 49 times but didn't allow a sack during last Saturday's 38-31 victory over UAlbany. The Great Danes entered that contest second among FCS teams with 23 sacks this season.

The Wildcats recorded five sacks after being held to eight sacks in their first five games.

"We felt like going into that game whoever won the line of scrimmage battle was going to have a great opportunity to win," UNH coach Rick Santos said. "We know how dynamic their front seven is on the defensive side of the ball. We felt like we needed to match that intensity and challenge our defensive line a little bit. We were really happy with how they stepped up.

"You gotta give credit to the offensive line as well. Throwing it (49) times and giving up no sacks against that defensive line was a great night."

UNH running back Dylan Laube will be playing in front of a lot of friends and family Saturday. Laube, who hails from Westhampton, N.Y., didn't receive a scholarship offer from Stony Brook, which is about 25 miles from Westhampton.

"This is a game I always love to play, home or away," Laube said. "They didn't really recruit me that much, so this is a very, very personal game for me."

Monster game for Jarrett Henault

Goffstown's Jarrett Henault had the most productive game of his college career in the University of New England's 62-26 triumph over Nichols on Saturday.

Henault, a junior quarterback from Goffstown, was named the Commonwealth Coast Conference's Offensive Player of the Week after he accounted for 379 total yards and five touchdowns in the win. He completed 18 of 24 passes for 277 yards and three TDs, and rushed for 102 yards and two TDs on 11 carries.

UNE set the program record for points scored, total yards (639) and rushing yards (362), rushing touchdowns (six) and total touchdowns (nine) in the win.

Norwich defensive back Jeremy Henault, Jarrett's twin brother, ranks second on the team in tackles with 53 in six games. Both Henaults played at Goffstown High School.

Dartmouth home to Columbia

Dartmouth (2-3, 1-1 Ivy League) will attempt to end a two-game losing streak when it plays host to Columbia (2-3, 0-2) Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dartmouth wide receiver Paxton Scott ranks second among Ivy League players in receiving yards per game (82.0). Scott has 30 receptions for 410 yards and two touchdowns this season. ...

Franklin Pierce wide receiver Joziah Gonzalez was named the NE10 Rookie of the Week after he caught six passes for 158 yards in a 21-17 loss to Assumption on Saturday. Gonzalez is averaging 65.3 receiving yards per game, which is second in the conference. ...

Despite its 1-5 record, Plymouth State has scored on 12 of its 13 trips to the red zone (92%). All 12 scores were touchdowns.

