NH college football: Saint Anselm 'watching the evolution' of QB Forkner

Sep. 27—AFTER an 0-2 start, Saint Anselm football coach Joe Adam was searching for something that would spark his team's offense. He may have found it in quarterback Drew Forkner.

A true freshman from Plano, Texas, Forkner has guided the Hawks (2-2) to back-to-back victories since he was inserted as the team's No. 1 QB. He was named the Northeast 10 Rookie of the Week following his performance in Saturday's 42-21 victory over Post. He completed 19 of 28 pass attempts for 211 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

"It's the story of a season," Adam said. "I've been through this movie 27 times, right? Every year somebody comes out of the woodwork you don't really expect. Something comes together and then you find your identity as a team. He's gone from a supporting role to the main character now.

"With (QB) Drew Willoughby battling some injuries and then (QB) Anthony Santino getting beat up against Tiffin, we just felt good about what (Forkner) was doing and felt he could manage the game. We made that decision and went forward with it."

Forkner received his first playing time at the end of a Week 2 loss to Tiffin. He had modest passing statistics (4 of 8 for 49 yards) the following week, when Saint Anselm beat American International 21-14, but strong winds made it difficult to pass or kick the football that day.

Then came his breakout game against Post on Saturday.

Saint Anselm was limited to 14 points in its first two games, but scored 66 points in its two games since then.

"With repetition, he's continued to get better and better and better," Adam said. "Every day we're watching the evolution of him.

"He's got some elusiveness. He's not (former Saint Anselm QB) Eric Fairweather — he's not that type of athlete — but I think you have to account for him in the scramble game because he can do some things with his feet. He's not your typical zone-read quarterback, but he can make something happen when the play breaks down."

Saint Anselm can extend its winning streak to three games when it faces Southern Connecticut State (0-4, 0-2 NE10) on the road Saturday (noon).

Huge offensive numbers at UNH

Although he was held to 67 yards passing on 11 completions in a 24-7 victory over Dartmouth on Sept. 16, University of New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer enters Saturday's home game against Towson (1-3, 0-1 CAA) leading the nation (FCS) in passing yards with 1,233.

In addition, UNH running back Dylan Laube leads FCS in all-purpose yards with an average of 246.5 yards per game. In four games, Laube has 307 yards rushing, 381 yards receiving and 207 yards in kick returns.

"Love how their quarterback is playing," Towson coach Pete Shinnick said. "He really makes a lot of exciting throws and does a great job running that offense.

"(Laube) has tremendous balance. He almost thrives in those tight areas. I've seen more people bounce off of him, and him bounce off of people just in the five or six games that we've watched on him over the summer and then the four games this year. He's a handful. The more he gets hit, the more he keeps running around. We have to be great tacklers. ... He'll bounce off you and keep going.

"Extremely solid on defense as well. So this is going to be a great challenge for us as we're trying to find ourselves a little bit and trying to figure out what we can and cannot do."

UNH scored on nine of its first 11 trips inside its opponents' 20-yard line this season, but failed to score in three of its five trips to the red zone in Saturday's 29-25 loss at Delaware.

"Ultimately I think we have to do a better job in the red zone," UNH coach Rick Santos said. "That hurt us all day. We had some plays to be made that we didn't. Myself and the other coaches on offense have to take a critical look at how we're getting those guys prepared throughout the week."

Defensively, linebacker Ryan Toscano (Bedford) and safety Joe Eichman (Merrimack) are UNH's leading tacklers through four games with 28 apiece. Eichman has a team-high 16 unassisted tackles.

Twardosky earns Gold Helmet Award

Merrimack resident Zach Twardosky, a defensive back at Endicott, received the New England Football Writers Association/Grinold Chapter Gold Helmet Award for NCAA Division II/III on Monday.

Twardosky, a senior, recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) and forced a fumble to help Endicott defeat fifth-ranked Hardin-Simmons 37-10 last weekend. It was the first time Endicott has beaten a nationally ranked opponent in the program's history.

Twardosky played at Merrimack High School before joining the Endicott program.

Fuller, Harris-Lopez starring at Holy Cross

Holy Cross, which is ranked No. 6 in this week's STATS FCS Top 25, is receiving significant contributions from New Hampshire residents on each side of the ball.

North Hampton's Jordan Fuller leads the team in rushing with 404 yards and nine touchdowns on 53 carries. Fuller played at Winnacunnet High School and then Governor's Academy before enrolling at Holy Cross.

Nashua's Curtis Harris-Lopez is the team's No. 2 tackler with 26 tackles (17 solo) in four games. Harris-Lopez played quarterback and defensive back at Nashua North, and helped the Titans win the 2020 Division I title.

Holy Cross is 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the Patriot League. The team's only loss came at Boston College, 31-28.

Dartmouth opens Ivy League play

Place-kicker Owen Zalc was named the Ivy League's Rookie of the Week after he scored 10 points in Dartmouth's 34-17 victory over Lehigh on Saturday.

Zalc made both of his field goal attempts (35 and 26 yards) and each of his four PATs. In addition, he averaged 62.6 yards on seven kickoffs, one of which was a touchback.

Dartmouth (1-1) opens its Ivy League season at Penn (2-0) on Saturday. ...

Coming off its bye week, Plymouth State (0-3, 0-1 MASCAC) will attempt to collect its first victory Saturday when it travels to Framingham State (1-2, 1-1) for a noon kickoff.

Framingham State has been limited to 16 points this season, and hasn't scored more than eight points in any game.

