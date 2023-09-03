NH college football: Plymouth State beaten in opener

Sep. 2—Devin Wollner's 2-yard touchdown run with 1:38 remaining helped Castleton past Plymouth State 25-21 in a nonleague college football opener on Saturday in Castleton, Vermont.

Panthers quarterback Braden Lynn completed 19 of 27 pass attempts for 223 yards and a touchdown. PSU running back Willie Lombard rushed 10 times for 63 yards and two TDs.

Defensively, Pinkerton Academy grad Evan Wilson led Plymouth State with 18 total tackles, 15 of which were solo. Dover's Luc Normandeau added nine total tackles for the Panthers, who led 14-0 halftime.

Millersville 33, Saint Anselm 7: In Millersville, Pennsylvania, on Thursday night, Vincent Wagner's 10-yard touchdown run and Patrick Carroll's point-after accounted for the Hawks' points. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Santino completed 31 of 49 passes for 191 yards and an interception.