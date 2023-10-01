NH college football: Dartmouth wins Ivy opener on overtime field goal

Sep. 30—Freshman Owen Zalc nailed a 37-yard field goal in overtime, giving Dartmouth a 23-20 victory over Penn in the teams' Ivy League opener on Saturday at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

Zalc's kicked came after the Big Green held Penn scoreless in its overtime possession starting from the Dartmouth 25, with the Quakers' Graham Gotlieb missing a 42-yard attempt.

Dartmouth's ensuing possession from the Penn 25 netted five yards in three rushes by Nick Howard before Zalc came through.

The victory marked the first conference win for Sammy McCorkle, who is filling in as interim head coach after longtime head coach Buddy Teevens suffered injuries in a March bicycle accident and subsequently died on Sept. 19.

The winning kick trumped a Penn comeback from a 20-10 deficit in the fourth quarter. The Quakers tied it on Albert Jang's 51-yard field goal with 57 seconds left in regulation.

Quakers quarterback Aidan Sayin had a huge day, going 36 for 55 for 367 yards and two touchdowns.

Dartmouth (2-1 overall), outgained 394-251, was led by Howard's 58 rushing yards and 74 passing yards. He ran for a TD and passed for another.

Central Connecticut 6, Saint Anselm 3: In New Haven, Connecticut, Keith Ridley Jr. hit Tylon Papallo with a 20-yard TD pass with 1:20 remaining, lifting the hosts.

Patrick Carroll's 24-yard field goal in the second quarter accounting for the Hawks' scoring. Quarterback Drew Fork-ner passed for 152 yards for Saint Anselm, which dropped to 1-1 in the Northeast 10, 2-3 overall.

Framingham State 24, Plymouth State 14: In Plymouth, Framingham State's Devaun Ford rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns to help keep the Panthers winless (0-4 overall, 0-2 in the MASCAC).

PSU's Willie Lombard amassed 260 all-purpose yards and two TDs.

Pinkerton Academy grad Evan Wilson led the Panthers with 14 total tackles.