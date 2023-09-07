NH College Football: Bedford's Zach Garron takes on bigger role at UNH

Sep. 6—BEFORE the 2023 season began, University of New Hampshire coach Rick Santos described Bedford's Zach Garron as someone who could have an increased role and be an impact player for the Wildcats this year. Turns out he was right.

Garron, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end, blocked a punt and recorded a tackle for a 6-yard loss in UNH's 51-17 triumph over Stonehill on Saturday. Dylan Laube grabbed the blocked punt and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown.

"I aligned tighter to the guard, right next to the snapper, instead of the tackle," said Garron, listed as a sophomore. "Kind of just shot the gap and nipped it with my elbow at the last second. Didn't fully block it, but I tipped it. Then Dylan Laube scooped it up and scored. You know, doing his thing."

Garron, a Bedford High School graduate, wasn't eligible to play last season because of an academic issue, but said he made huge progress that season nonetheless. He was used more as a defensive back/linebacker than a defensive lineman at Bedford and during his one season at Bridgton Academy in Maine, but was moved to defensive end shortly after he joined the UNH program.

"They told me they were going to bump me down to the box and put my hand in the dirt officially when I got here," Garron said. "I had done some of that at Bridgton, but not full time. That adjustment for me was a little difficult at first, and then I caught on a little bit later. Now I'm comfortable with it and I love it.

"That season when I was ineligible, I was a scout team player and I was going up against the (starters) on offense every day. Just tried to perfect my technique and make strides as a player."

UNH football runs in the Garron family. Cousin AJ, dad Arnold and uncle Andre all played for the Wildcats.

Garron helped Bedford beat Pinkerton Academy in the 2018 NHIAA Division I championship game. While he was at Bridgton Academy he was recruited by former UNH defensive coordinator John Lyons.

"Got in about 25 defensive snaps, then he was on nearly every special team (Saturday)," Santos said. "We were fortunate we kicked off a good amount in the opener and he was on those teams running down. He was relentless on special teams, not just that one where he ended up getting the blocked punt but overall on our coverage units.

"He's a dynamic athlete. Came in as a defensive back who we felt like had the frame and had the ability to put on weight and move to defensive line. He embraced that and has continued to get bigger and stronger every single year, so hopefully he can continue to be productive as this thing goes along."

UNH will play at Central Michigan on Saturday (1:30 p.m). It will be the 20th time the Wildcats have faced an FBS opponent, and they have a 6-13 record in those games.

UNH wide receiver Heron Maurisseau, who played at Connecticut before transferring to UNH, on the difference between the level of play at the FCS and FBS levels: "When comparing FBS and FCS, mainly up front is the major difference in terms of height and skill. In terms of secondary, I would say skill-wise it's around the same. Up front in the trenches, that's where things become like a chess match in terms of how athletic can you move at 330 (pounds) or whatever. Just seeing how athletic they can be at that size, that's the main difference."

Fuller stars for Holy Cross

North Hampton's Jordan Fuller scored five touchdowns Saturday to help Holy Cross defeat Merrimack, 42-20.

Fuller, a junior running back, had four touchdown runs and one TD catch. The five TDs were the most scored by a Holy Cross player in a game since Gordie Lockbaum scored six against Dartmouth in 1986 — the year he finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting (Lockbaum finished third in Heisman voting in 1987).

Fuller finished Saturday's game with a career-high 120 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Fuller, who helped Winnacunnet High School beat Pinkerton for the Division I title in 2017, also moved into fifth place in program history with 26 career rushing touchdowns.

Fuller received the Week 1 Gold Helmet Award from the New England Football Writers, and was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week and the Stats Perform FCS National Offensive Player of the Week.

Henault returns to NH as UNE's starting QB

A familiar face to New Hampshire football fans will be directing the University of New England offense when it travels to Plymouth State on Saturday (noon).

Goffstown High School graduate Jarrett Henault is UNE's starting QB, and had a big day when UNE opened its season with a 44-28 victory over Coast Guard. Henault completed 35 of 44 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for 44 yards and a TD.

The Plymouth State defense is led by linebacker Evan Wilson, a Derry resident who recorded a career-high 18 tackles in Saturday's 25-21 loss to Castleton.

Franklin Pierce players honored

Franklin Pierce sophomore wide receiver Austyn Howe and teammate Tyvarius Daniels, a senior defensive back, were named the Northeast 10 Offensive Player of the Week and the Northeast 10 Defensive Player of the Week following their performance in Franklin Pierce's 26-10 victory at Lake Erie on Saturday.

Howe caught nine passes for 197 yards and a touchdown. Daniels intercepted two passes and recorded three tackles in the win.

Franklin Pierce will play at American International on Saturday night (7).

Hawks hosting high-powered Tiffin

Saint Anselm may need to take some significant strides on offense to keep pace with Tiffin (Ohio) in the Hawks' home opener Saturday (3:30 p.m.).

Tiffin set a program record for points scored when it beat McKendree 79-14 last weekend. Tiffin had 614 yards of total offense and Grant Woodfin made 10 point-after kicks.

Saint Anselm was limited to 207 yards of total offense on 70 plays during its season-opening 33-7 loss to Millersville. The Hawks rushed for 16 yards on 21 attempts.

rbrown@unionleader.com