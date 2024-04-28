Ng the big winner at end-of-season awards

[Getty Images]

Perry Ng was the big winner at Cardiff City’s end-of-season awards dinner.

The defender, 28, was named players’ player of the year for the second successive campaign and was also voted player of the year by Cardiff supporters.

Ng is the Bluebirds’ six-goal leading scorer this season, with boss Erol Bulut revealing earlier this month that he expects summer offers for the former Crewe player.

Long-serving captain Joe Ralls received an outstanding contribution prize at the awards night, which was held at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

The goal of the season gong went to Ollie Tanner for his strike in the south Wales derby win over Swansea City last September.

Wales international Rubin Colwill was named young player of the year at the Championship club, while his younger brother Joel shared the academy player of the year prize with Cian Ashford.

Seren Watkins was named Cardiff City Women’s player of the season, while Emma Beynon was the players’ player of the year in her first campaign at the club.

Eliza Collie, the Adran Premier’s leading scorer as Cardiff won the title for the second successive year, won the young player of the year prize.