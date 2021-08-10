NFT Tokens Could Lead Upcoming Rally – ENJ, MANA and CHZ Analysis

BeInCrypto –

Chiliz (CHZ) has reclaimed the middle of a long-term descending parallel channel and is trading close to the $0.345 horizontal resistance area.

Decentraland (MANA) has broken out from the $0.76 horizontal resistance area.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) has broken out from a descending resistance line and reclaimed the $1.44 horizontal area in the process.

