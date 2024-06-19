NFR announces a seven-year deal at PPOB

(COLORADO SPRINGS) –The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo made a big announcement on Tuesday, June 18, regarding the future of the NFR Open rodeo event in Colorado Springs.

The PCRA and Pikes Peak or Bust announced that the NFR Open will continue at the Pikes Peak Bust Rodeo for the next seven years.

“We’re looking forward to seven years, I probably won’t see the end of that so the next person can extend the deal past that,” said Chris Whitney, President of Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, to a crowd during a press conference.

The national finals rodeo is one of the biggest in the 2024 pro circuit, where cowboys and cowgirls compete in bull riding, roping, barrel racing, and more.

“You can expect fast paced action, starting with the bareback riding, breakaway roping, barrel racing for the ladies, culminating with the bull riding,” added Tom Gleuse, CEO of the PRCA.

On top of the seven-year deal, the event will expand and include seven performances over five days instead of the original five performance format over four days.

“People definitely are coming and staying for the week and getting to see the rest of El Paso County and Colorado Springs, so I think it be a big boon for tourism,” said Whitney.

The new deal is expected to bring more than $ 6million to the Colorado Springs economy this summer.

“It’s important for what it does for all our businesses and for development in the area, and for the culture of the area,” added Whitney.

More than 200 top contestants from each of the U.S. and Canadian circuits along with champions from Mexico will compete for $1 million in prizes. On Saturday afternoon, eight members will be crowned into the Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Hall of Fame.

“I think it’s a huge boom for the community. It’s certainly a boom for the PCRA, and it helps us expand our membership and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association outside the borders of the United States,” said Gleuse.

New additions to this year’s lineup include a matinee performance on Tuesday and Friday

to help with ticket demand after last year’s multiple sold out days.

“This is a once-a-year extravaganza. So, if you’re even the slightest bit curious about it, you should come try,” said Whitney.

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo and NFR Open is set to take place at the Norris Penrose Event Center July 9-13.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.