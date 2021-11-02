NFLSU Week 8: Cyril Grayson scores first career touchdown

Week eight of the NFL season saw plenty of ups and downs for former LSU Tigers. We start with the bad news. Two former Tigers defenders in Danielle Hunter and Jabril Cox were in action against each other. It ended badly as both would suffer season-ending injuries.

Next, we turn our focus to the good news.

Cyril Grayson was promoted from the practice squad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a dream moment for the former LSU Tigers track star as he caught a 50-yards touchdown pass from future Hall of Fame QB Tom Brady. It was the first scoring reception of his short career. Grayson has appeared in seven games in his three-year career.

A great moment, but it was the New Orleans Saints who got the last laugh in this game. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase also continued their scoring ways but in a losing effort to the New York Jets.

A full look at the former LSU Tigers who were in action during week eight of the NFL season.

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers

Donte Jackson: 2 tackles | 1 pass defended

Atlanta Falcons

Deion Jones: 14 tackles | 1 forced fumble

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins

Duke Riley: 5 tackles

Buffalo Bills

Tre’Davious White: 2 tackles | 2 passes defended

San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers

Arden Key: 1 QB hit

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns

Jarvis Landry: 1 carry for 5 yards | 5 receptions for 65 yards

Odell Beckham Jr: 1 reception for 6 yards

Grant Delpit: 5 tackles

Story continues

Greedy Williams: no stats recorded | 73 defensive snaps

Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions

Michael Brockers: 3 tackles

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow: 21/34 | 259 yards | 3 TDs 1 INT

Ja’Marr Chase: 3 receptions for 32 yards | 1 carry for 9 yards | 1 TD

New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots

Jalen Mills: 3 tackles | 1 pass defended

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Seattle Seahawks

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars

K’Lavon Chaisson: 2 tackles

Seattle Seahawks

Jamal Adams: 10 tackles

Al Woods: 2 tackles | 1 pass defended

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette: 8 carries for 26 yards | 3 catches for 17 yards

Cyril Grayson: 1 catch for 50 yards | 1 TD

Devin White: 10 tackles | 1 QB hit

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Dallas Cowboys

Jabril Cox: no stats | left the game with torn ACL

Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson: 2 receptions for 21 yards

Danielle Hunter: 5 tackles | left the game with torn pectoral

New York Giants vs Kansas City Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs

Darrel Williams: 13 carries for 49 yards | 6 receptions for 61 yards

Tyrann Mathieu: 5 tackles

1

1