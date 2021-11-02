NFLSU Week 8: Cyril Grayson scores first career touchdown
Week eight of the NFL season saw plenty of ups and downs for former LSU Tigers. We start with the bad news. Two former Tigers defenders in Danielle Hunter and Jabril Cox were in action against each other. It ended badly as both would suffer season-ending injuries.
Next, we turn our focus to the good news.
Cyril Grayson was promoted from the practice squad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a dream moment for the former LSU Tigers track star as he caught a 50-yards touchdown pass from future Hall of Fame QB Tom Brady. It was the first scoring reception of his short career. Grayson has appeared in seven games in his three-year career.
CYRIL. GRAYSON. 🙌
📺: #TBvsNO on FOX pic.twitter.com/4nJW0q8z2t
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 31, 2021
A great moment, but it was the New Orleans Saints who got the last laugh in this game. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase also continued their scoring ways but in a losing effort to the New York Jets.
A full look at the former LSU Tigers who were in action during week eight of the NFL season.
Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Carolina Panthers
Donte Jackson: 2 tackles | 1 pass defended
Atlanta Falcons
Deion Jones: 14 tackles | 1 forced fumble
Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Dolphins
Duke Riley: 5 tackles
Buffalo Bills
Tre’Davious White: 2 tackles | 2 passes defended
San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers
Arden Key: 1 QB hit
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Browns
Jarvis Landry: 1 carry for 5 yards | 5 receptions for 65 yards
Odell Beckham Jr: 1 reception for 6 yards
Grant Delpit: 5 tackles
Greedy Williams: no stats recorded | 73 defensive snaps
Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions
Michael Brockers: 3 tackles
Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow: 21/34 | 259 yards | 3 TDs 1 INT
Ja’Marr Chase: 3 receptions for 32 yards | 1 carry for 9 yards | 1 TD
New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots
Jalen Mills: 3 tackles | 1 pass defended
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Seattle Seahawks
(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Jacksonville Jaguars
K’Lavon Chaisson: 2 tackles
Seattle Seahawks
Jamal Adams: 10 tackles
Al Woods: 2 tackles | 1 pass defended
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints
(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Leonard Fournette: 8 carries for 26 yards | 3 catches for 17 yards
Cyril Grayson: 1 catch for 50 yards | 1 TD
Devin White: 10 tackles | 1 QB hit
Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings
(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Dallas Cowboys
Jabril Cox: no stats | left the game with torn ACL
Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson: 2 receptions for 21 yards
Danielle Hunter: 5 tackles | left the game with torn pectoral
New York Giants vs Kansas City Chiefs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs
Darrel Williams: 13 carries for 49 yards | 6 receptions for 61 yards
Tyrann Mathieu: 5 tackles
