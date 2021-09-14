NFLSU Week 1: How former Tigers performed in the NFL

Week one of the NFL season has finally come and gone. Plenty of the former LSU Tigers were in action. In all, there are 47 former Tigers on NFL rosters as the opening weekend got underway.

LSU fans got to see Joe Burrow return from a horrific knee injury during his rookie campaign. He very much looked like the man who won a Heisman Trophy while leading the team to the 2019 CFP national championship. He was joined by former teammate Ja’Marr Chase, who made his NFL debut. Chase made history as the first Cincinnati Bengal to ever wear No. 1.

We look back at the performances of each former LSU Tiger at skill positions:

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys

Jabril Cox: 22 total snaps

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Devin White: 10 tackles Kevin Minter: 1 assisted tackle Leonard Fournette: 9 carries for 32 yards, 5 receptions for 27 yards

Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons

Deion Jones: 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended Russell Gage: 2 targets, no receptions

Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills

Tre'Davious White: 3 tackles, 1 TFL

New York Jets vs Carolina Panthers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers

Terrace Marshall Jr: 3 catches, 26 yards Donte Jackson: 6 tackles, 1 pass defended

Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals

(Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson: 1/1 passing for 11 yards, 5 receptions for 71 yards Danielle Hunter: 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit Patrick Peterson: 1 tackle

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow: 20/27 for 261 yards, 2 TDs Ja'Marr Chase: 5 rec, 101 yards, 1 TD Tyler Shelvin: DNP

San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

San Francisco 49ers

Arden Key: 1 tackle

Detroit Lions

Michael Brockers: 5 tackles

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Jacksonville Jaguars

DJ Chark: 3 rec, 86 yards, TD K'Lavon Chaisson: 2 tackles

Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks

Al Woods: 1 tackle Jamal Adams: 6 tackles, 1 jump over the LOS https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1437132477189877760?s=20

Arizona Cardinals vs Tennessee Titans

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Arizona Cardinals

Rashard Lawrence: 1 tackle

Tennessee Titans

Kristian Fulton: 3 tackles, 2 passes defended

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns

Jarvin Landry: 5 rec, 71 yards, 2 carries, 13 yards, TD Odell Beckham Jr, Grant Delpit: Not active Greedy Williams: 1 tackle

Kansas City Chiefs

Tyrann Mathieu: Not active Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 14 car, 43 yards, 3 rec, 29 yards Darrel Williams: 1 car, 4 yards

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins

Duke Riley: 14 snaps, no tackles recorded

New England Patriots

Jalen Mills: 2 tackles, 1 pass defended Davon Godchaux: 3 tackles

Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints

Kwon Alexander: 2 tackles

Baltimore Ravens vs Las Vegas Raiders

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Queen: 9 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit

Las Vegas Raiders

Foster Moreau: 46 offensive snaps, no stats

