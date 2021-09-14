NFLSU Week 1: How former Tigers performed in the NFL
Week one of the NFL season has finally come and gone. Plenty of the former LSU Tigers were in action. In all, there are 47 former Tigers on NFL rosters as the opening weekend got underway.
LSU fans got to see Joe Burrow return from a horrific knee injury during his rookie campaign. He very much looked like the man who won a Heisman Trophy while leading the team to the 2019 CFP national championship. He was joined by former teammate Ja’Marr Chase, who made his NFL debut. Chase made history as the first Cincinnati Bengal to ever wear No. 1.
We Got Déjà vu@JoeyB ➡️ @Real10jayy__
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/EBZPl0Y79j
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 12, 2021
We look back at the performances of each former LSU Tiger at skill positions:
Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Cowboys
Jabril Cox: 22 total snaps
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Devin White: 10 tackles Kevin Minter: 1 assisted tackle Leonard Fournette: 9 carries for 32 yards, 5 receptions for 27 yards
Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons
Deion Jones: 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended Russell Gage: 2 targets, no receptions
Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills
Tre'Davious White: 3 tackles, 1 TFL
New York Jets vs Carolina Panthers
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Carolina Panthers
Terrace Marshall Jr: 3 catches, 26 yards Donte Jackson: 6 tackles, 1 pass defended
Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals
(Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson: 1/1 passing for 11 yards, 5 receptions for 71 yards Danielle Hunter: 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit Patrick Peterson: 1 tackle
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow: 20/27 for 261 yards, 2 TDs Ja'Marr Chase: 5 rec, 101 yards, 1 TD Tyler Shelvin: DNP
San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
San Francisco 49ers
Arden Key: 1 tackle
Detroit Lions
Michael Brockers: 5 tackles
Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars
(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Jacksonville Jaguars
DJ Chark: 3 rec, 86 yards, TD K'Lavon Chaisson: 2 tackles
Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks
Al Woods: 1 tackle Jamal Adams: 6 tackles, 1 jump over the LOS https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1437132477189877760?s=20
Arizona Cardinals vs Tennessee Titans
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Arizona Cardinals
Rashard Lawrence: 1 tackle
Tennessee Titans
Kristian Fulton: 3 tackles, 2 passes defended
Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Browns
Jarvin Landry: 5 rec, 71 yards, 2 carries, 13 yards, TD Odell Beckham Jr, Grant Delpit: Not active Greedy Williams: 1 tackle
Kansas City Chiefs
Tyrann Mathieu: Not active Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 14 car, 43 yards, 3 rec, 29 yards Darrel Williams: 1 car, 4 yards
Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Dolphins
Duke Riley: 14 snaps, no tackles recorded
New England Patriots
Jalen Mills: 2 tackles, 1 pass defended Davon Godchaux: 3 tackles
Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
New Orleans Saints
Kwon Alexander: 2 tackles
Baltimore Ravens vs Las Vegas Raiders
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Queen: 9 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit
Las Vegas Raiders
Foster Moreau: 46 offensive snaps, no stats
