NFLSU: Preseason week one performances for former Tigers

Week one of the NFL preseason came and went over the last several days. Plenty of former LSU Tigers were in action and a good amount were held out of the first games of the season.

While Joe Burrow didn’t suit up for the Cincinnati Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase did start out the game at wide receiver. He caught one pass from backup quarterback Brandon Allen that went for 16 yards early on in the game. On Sunday, his former teammate Terrace Marshall Jr got his opportunity.

Marshall was the recipient of three passes. Most of his damage came off a scramble drill where PJ Walker found him for a 60-yard catch and run. A full look at each former player in the opening week of the NFL preseason.

Arizona Cardinals

Michael Chow/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Rashard Lawrence: DNP

Atlanta Falcons

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Gage, WR: DNP Deion Jones, OLB: DNP

Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Queen, Linebacker: 4 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry

Buffalo Bills

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tre'Davious White, Cornerback: DNP Reid Ferguson, Long Snapper: 9 snaps

Carolina Panthers

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Terrace Marshall Jr, Wide Receiver: 3 receptions, 88 yards, Stephen Sullivan, Tight End: 2 receptions, 5 yards Frank Herron, Defensive Tackle: 4 tackles, 1 QB hit, 1 PD Donte Jackson, Cornerback: DNP

Chicago Bears

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Badara Traore, Offensive Tackle: 12 offensive snaps, 4 special teams

Cincinnati Bengals

(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Joe Burrow, Quarterback: DNP Ja'Marr Chase, Wide Receiver: 1 reception, 16 yards Thaddeus Moss, Tight End: 1 reception, 14 yards Tyler Shelvin, Nose Tackle: 3 tackles

Cleveland Browns

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Odell Beckham Jr, Wide Receiver: DNP Jarvis Landry, Wide Receiver: NDP Grant Delpit, Safety: DNP Jacob Phillips, Linebacker: 1 tackle Greedy Williams, Cornerback: 1 tackle

Dallas Cowboys

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

La'el Collins, Offensive Tackle: 14 offensive snaps Jabril Cox, Linebacker: 7 tackles, 2 TFLs

Denver Broncos

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Lloyd Cushenberry III, Center: 30 offensive snaps Kary Vincert Jr, Cornerback: 3 tackles

Detroit Lions

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michael Brockers: DNP

Jacksonville Jaguars

(Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

DJ Chark, Wide Receiver: DNP K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge: 1 QB hit

Kansas City Chiefs

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Running Back: 4 carries, 16 yards Darrel Williams, Running Back: 2 carries, 6 yards Tyrann Mathieu, Safety: 11 defensive snaps

Los Angeles Chargers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Breiden Fehoko, Defensive Tackle: 1 tackle

Los Angeles Rams

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Whitworth, Offensive Tackle: DNP

Las Vegas Raiders

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Foster Moreau, Tight End: DNP

Miami Dolphins

(AP Photo/David Banks)

Duke Riley, Linebacker: 6 tackles, 1 TFL Blake Ferguson, Long Snapper: 8 snaps

Minnesota Vikings

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson, Wide Receiver: DNP Danny Etling, Quarterback: DNP Danielle Hunter, Edge: DNP Patrick Peterson, Cornerback: DNP

New England Patriots

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Tashawn Bower, Linebacker: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit Davon Godchaux, Defensive Tackle: 3 tackles Jalen Mills, Safety: 1 tackle

New Orleans Saints

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Will Clapp, Center: 51 snaps Kwon Alexander, Linebacker: DNP

Philadelphia Eagles

(Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

JaCoby Stevens, Linebacker: DNP

Pittsburgh Steelers

Trai Turner, Offensive Guard: 20 snaps

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Seattle Seahawks

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Damien Lewis, Offensive Guard: DNP Ethan Pocic, Center: DNP Jamal Adams, Safety: DNP Al Woods, Defensive Tackle: DNP

San Francisco 49ers

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Arden Key, Edge: 4 tackles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Leonard Fournette, Running Back: 2 carries, 2 yards Cyril Grayson, Wide Receiver: DNP Kevin Minter, Linebacker: 1 tackle Devin White, Linebacker: 6 snaps

Tennessee Titans

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tory Carter, Tight End: 10 snaps Racey McMath, Wide Receiver: 2 targets, 0 receptions Kristian Fulton, Cornerback: 1 pass defended

Washington Football Team

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Saahdiq Charles, Offensive Tackle: 45 snaps

