NFL's Week 17 regular-season finale previews
Here’s a look at the Week 17 matchups for Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App (IOS and Android).
All times are Eastern.
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 8:20 p.m., NBC
