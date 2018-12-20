NFL's Week 16 previews for Saturday's games

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is on track to return Saturday after missing the past three games with a knee injury. (AP)

Here’s a look at the Week 15 matchups for Saturday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App (IOS and Android).

All times are Eastern.

Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans, 4:30 p.m., NFL Network

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network

