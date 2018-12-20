NFL's Week 16 previews for Saturday's games
Here’s a look at the Week 15 matchups for Saturday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App (IOS and Android).
All times are Eastern.
Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans, 4:30 p.m., NFL Network
Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network
