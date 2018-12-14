NFL's Week 15 previews for Sunday's games

The Steelers and Patriots played a classic last season, a New England victory helped by a controversial non-catch call. (AP)

Here’s a look at the Week 15 matchups for Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App (IOS and Android).

All times are Eastern.

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Oakland Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS

Washington Redskins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m., NBC

