NFL's Week 15 previews for Sunday's games
Here’s a look at the Week 15 matchups for Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App (IOS and Android).
All times are Eastern.
Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Fox
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
Oakland Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox
Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
Washington Redskins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m., NBC
