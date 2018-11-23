NFL's Week 12 previews for Sunday's games
Here’s a look at the Week 12 matchups for Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App (IOS and Android).
All times are Eastern.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m., NBC
