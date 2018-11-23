NFL's Week 12 previews for Sunday's games

Tom Brady has his eyes set on the Jets on Sunday. (Getty Images)

Here’s a look at the Week 12 matchups for Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App (IOS and Android).

All times are Eastern.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m., NBC

More from Yahoo Sports:

• The remarkable story behind Tarik Cohen’s perseverance

• LeBron gets big ovation in return to Cleveland

• 5x Olympian injured trying to protect sister in fatal stabbing

• Aaron Rodgers’ estranged brother rips QB after wildfire donation

