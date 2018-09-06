NFL's top preseason jerseys show surprising turnover from 2017

Saquon Barkley is the fastest-selling jersey in the NFL preseason. (AP)

The NFL season’s here, and it’s time to see who’s got the most recent heat coming into the season … at least in the eyes of jersey seller Fanatics. On the season’s opening day, Fanatics revealed the preseason’s top-selling jerseys, and there were quite a few surprises:

👀 at some of the new names (led by one @Giants rookie) who climbed the charts of our Pre-Season Top-Selling NFL players list this year! pic.twitter.com/dKhKgZV0ZW — Fanatics (@Fanatics) September 6, 2018





For starters, remember that not every fan buys a new jersey every year, so this is more of a recent heat check than any kind of verdict on who’s the most popular player. That said, take a look at who’s on both lists: Tom Brady. A decade and a half in, and the guy is still at the top of the heap. Unbelievable.

Elsewhere on the list, note that Saquon Barkley is leading the show while Dak Prescott, last year’s No. 1, is off the list entirely. Barkley’s a rookie with heat in New York, and that’s worth plenty of jersey love. Jimmy Garoppolo takes over the West Coast QB darling slot from Derek Carr, and Carson Wentz, despite not playing in the Super Bowl, enjoys the Philly Special bump.

Off the list: Odell Beckham Jr. and Marshawn Lynch, last year’s would-be studs. Notable on this list: Khalil Mack’s Chicago Bears jersey, which reached the No. 5 spot despite the fact that Mack’s only been a Bear a few days.

Anyway, if this is any indication, four of these five will be off the list next year, and Tom Brady will return. Again and again and again.



