NFL's top mic'd-up moments from Week 5, 2022
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both [more]
NBC Sports' Peter King explains why the 49ers shouldn't trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
When the Cowboys lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken bone in his hand, he was expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Almost immediately, the timeline changed. Dr. Jerry Jones said almost immediately that Prescott could return within the next four games. The fact that the Cowboys didn’t put Dak on injured reserve gave credence to [more]
The Dolphins can no longer play ping pong in the locker room. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed today that the ping pong table that had been added to the locker room this year has been removed, at the team captains’ request. McDaniel said wide receiver Tyreek Hill informed him that he and the other [more]
The Eagles got some good injury news on Wednesday as they began to prepare for the Cowboys. By Reuben Frank
Before the 49ers began exploring the game plan their coaches put together to face the Atlanta Falcons, some members of the team got out and did a little exploring of their own.
'Coach, you’d have been under the gun if it wasn’t for me.’
New England surprised plenty of people when they drafted Zappe in the fourth round last spring. Now, he's surprising them.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 7 highlighted by Alabama at Tennessee, Penn State at Michigan, and USC at Utah
Dolphins third-string QB Skylar Thompson will get his first career start in Week 6 against the Vikings, but who is he and where did he come from?
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
Here is a quick review of today's news.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. highlights some players who could fill out your fantasy rosters during the NFL’s first bye weeks. Could Cam Akers actually be a productive option?
The first injury report ahead of the #Chiefs vs. #Bills Week 6 game is here:
As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The man was a freelance employee [more]
Christian McCaffrey, Robert Quinn and Kenny Golladay are among the top potential targets to monitor ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.
Harold Varner III expressed a different attitude than many of his peers on the rival tour regarding the OWGR.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley missed some time in last Sunday’s win over the Packers with a shoulder injury, but he returned to score the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. While Barkley’s shoulder didn’t stop him from playing, it remained an issue in Wednesday’s practice. Barkley was listed as a limited participant and head [more]
Injuries continue to mount and the first of the byes are here, creating new challenges for fantasy managers. Andy Behrens is here to help with his top pickups for Week 6.