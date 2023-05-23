How the NFL's new Thursday night flex scheduling will work, and what it means for the Packers in 2023

The NFL's new flex scheduling procedure means a game from Week 13-17 could get moved to Thursday night, creating a potential obstacle for fans who suddenly find themselves needing to rework their plans for a weekend getaway to see some NFL football.

Here's what to know about the policy.

What does 'flex' mean, exactly?

Pretty simple, if a game is scheduled for Thursday in a given week and the NFL wants to move a better game Sunday into that Thursday spot, the league will just switch the two games. A Sunday game moves to Thursday and a Thursday game moves to Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Which weeks are impacted?

The rule change is for weeks 13-17; there's no Thursday Night Football game in Week 18, though games in Week 18 aren't given preset dates and times, so it's really an added element of mystery for the last seven games of the season.

How much time would fans know in advance if a game is getting moved?

The changes will be made with 28 days notice.

What's the Packers schedule for those weeks?

Dec. 3 vs. Kansas City (Sunday Night Football)

Dec. 11 at New York Giants (Monday Night Football)

Dec. 17 vs. Tampa Bay, noon

Dec. 24 at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Minnesota (Sunday Night Football)

Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Chicago (no time set)

Advertisement

What are the odds a Packers game gets moved to Thursday?

Pretty remote, and maybe nil, depending on how the league interprets Thanksgiving games. In Week 12, the Packers play a Thursday game in Detroit to kickoff the holiday slate, which marks Green Bay's second Thursday game of the year. The Packers also play the Lions on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 28; under the rules, a team cannot play more than two Thursday night games in a year. It's unclear if the Thanksgiving Day game counts (it's an 11:30 a.m. CT kickoff), but it stands to reason the Packers might already be exempt.

And even if they weren't, it's unlikely to see any of the team's three primetime games relocated, leaving only two scheduled games in the theoretical crosshairs (with Week 18 already fluid).

There's also the stipulation that the league can only flex two Thursday games in total all year, and it doesn't seem likely that Green Bay will offer one of those precious two opportunities.

Advertisement

Does the league use flex scheduling on other nights?

Yes, Monday Night Football will also have flex scheduling starting this year, a previously announced measure impacting weeks 12-17. So, yes, that game against the Giants could potentially move, though that's one of two Monday Night games that night and features two of the highest profile football markets in the country. Once again, there won't be Monday Night Football in Week 18, so the only question about the Week 18 battle against the Bears is if it will be Saturday or Sunday.

Sunday Night Football has featured flexing for several years from games taking place earlier in the day.

Are people excited about this change?

Eight teams, including the Packers, voted against it, but the measure still passed. The idea is a good one for Amazon (the service that owns the rights to Thursday Night Football) and the NFL, which wants to enhance the Thursday night product as much as possible.

Advertisement

But Packers fans — 80% of whom come from more than 50 miles away from Lambeau Field — would be among those inconvenienced pretty significantly if they found out in mid-November that a home game in mid-December is suddenly happening three days earlier.

The NFL would defend the decision by saying that Week 18 already requires nimbleness from the fans; Packers supporters will recall that the 2022 season finale (played Jan. 8) became a night game to capture the playoff implications between the Packers and Lions, and fans didn't know what time (or even if the game would be played Saturday) to arrive until the week of the game.

More than that, playoff games are obviously scheduled with only a week's notice.

Will fans get refunded if they can't make the new date?

No. The NFL's teams will have a no-refund policy in most circumstances if a game gets flexed. The league made an exception in 2020 for games with no fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How NFL's new Thursday night flex scheduling works; impact on Packers