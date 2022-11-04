NFL's Super Bowl contenders at midseason, ranked: Bills frontrunners; Rams, Bucs still have a chance

Does your favorite team have a chance to win the Super Bowl?

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and some teams have made moves to better their position for the second half of the 2022 season.

Some teams off to excellent starts – like the Tennessee Titans (5-2), Seattle Seahawks (5-3), New York Jets (5-3) and New York Giants (6-2) – don’t have the staying power of other teams on this list to make a considerable playoff push, even compared to those with worse records now.

USA TODAY Sports examines which teams have the best Super Bowl chances for the rest of the year:

1. Buffalo Bills (6-1)

The Bills have been knocking on the door for the past two seasons, but haven’t been able to get past the Chiefs. Buffalo has already beaten Kansas City this season and could be in line for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Buffalo added running back Nyheim Hines to its group of running backs, while star cornerback Tre’Davious White is preparing to return this season from an ACL tear.

With Josh Allen playing at an MVP level, star receiver Stefon Diggs as a playmaker and Von Miller providing a defensive spark, Buffalo appears primed to reach the Super Bowl and potentially win it all this season.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is playing at an MVP level this season.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

After winning the Super Bowl following the 2019 season and reaching it the next year, it felt like Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would always have a seat at the table. But after losing the AFC title game to Cincinnati last season, and losing to Buffalo earlier this season, the Chiefs have shown they are not as invincible.

Kansas City has found its groove offensively with Mahomes relying on tight end Travis Kelce, while receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman have taken advantage of their opportunities without a true No. 1. The Chiefs recently acquired 2021 first-round receiver Kadarius Toney, whose playmaking ability could provide a spark.

Still, the Chiefs remain as formidable as any team to reach the Super Bowl again, and with a quarterback like Mahomes, they will always be in contention.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (8-0)

The Eagles remain undefeated after Thursday night's win against the Houston Texans.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has elevated his game in his third season. Nick Sirianni should be in the conversation for Coach of the Year. And Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has made significant moves, acquiring receiver A.J. Brown in the offseason, safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson before the season and defensive end Robert Quinn at the trade deadline.

With a steady rushing attack and a relatively soft schedule for the rest of the season, the Eagles must improve their run defense if they hope to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff race and reach the Super Bowl. Their run defense might interfere with aspirations of an undefeated regular season.

4. San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

Quarterback Trey Lance’s season-ending injury was unfortunate, but it reunited the 49ers with their best quarterback on the roster for the moment.

Jimmy Garoppolo's experience leading the San Francisco offense will pay major dividends after the 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey at the trade deadline.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrates his touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

Let’s not forget this is a team that lost to the Rams in the NFC title game last season, and reached the Super Bowl in 2020. McCaffrey is an X-factor offensively who keeps San Francisco in the Super Bowl picture.

5. Miami Dolphins (5-3)

The Dolphins stacked all of their chips together. They’re going all-in this season.

Miami acquired pass-rusher Bradley Chubb at the trade deadline, filling one of the Dolphins’ biggest needs defensively. The Dolphins also hope their defense can take advantage of the fast start they’ve seen offensively.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passer rating. Star receiver Tyreek Hill leads the league in receiving yards, while second-year standout Jaylen Waddle is also in the Top 5 in first-year coach Mike McDaniel’s potent offense.

The Dolphins have a win over the Bills this season, but still look up to Buffalo and Kansas City in the AFC playoff picture.

6. Dallas Cowboys (6-2)

Could this be the year the Cowboys break through and win their first Super Bowl in 27 years?

Dak Prescott is 2-0 since his return from a hand injury, while the Cowboys stayed afloat earlier this season thanks to backup quarterback Cooper Rush and their defense, led by Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Trevon Diggs.

Running back Tony Pollard has emerged as a force with Ezekiel Elliott out of the backfield, while Cowboys receivers Michael Gallup and Noah Brown must help CeeDee Lamb and tight end Dalton Schultz in the passing game.

In a down year for other NFC teams we expected to be in Super Bowl contention, the Cowboys must capitalize.

7. Minnesota Vikings (6-1)

It hasn’t been pretty, but the Minnesota Vikings have just one loss this season.

By acquiring tight end T.J. Hockenson at the trade deadline, the Vikings showed they plan to win the NFC North during a down season for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

With one of the NFL’s best young receivers in Justin Jefferson and one of the best running backs in Dalvin Cook, the Vikings hope veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and first-year coach Kevin O’Connell can deliver a deep postseason run.

The Vikings last made the NFC title game in 2017, and reached the Super Bowl following the 1976 season. But the franchise has not won a championship, and it's looking up at Philly and San Francisco in the NFC.

8. Baltimore Ravens (5-3)

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens must hold onto leads. But Jackson remains one of the NFL’s most talented players with tight end Mark Andrews elevating his game among the best pass catchers in the league.

And their defense just got better. By acquiring the NFL's leading tackler Roquan Smith at the trade deadline, the Ravens have an impactful linebacker who shores up their defense and elevates Baltimore into title contention.

Baltimore might not have a better roster than Buffalo, Kansas City or Miami. But it still will be a matchup nightmare come playoff time.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (4-4)

Cincinnati joined the party earlier than expected last year with a Super Bowl berth and has the talent to stay in contention. But injuries might have a say in how deep the Bengals go in 2022.

Star Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase has a hip injury that will limit his availability for several games, while Cincinnati just lost its best cornerback when Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn ACL, ending his season.

If Chase returns to form, quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense has the firepower to get hot at the right time just like they did last year. At their best, the Bengals can compete with both Buffalo and Kansas City.

10. Los Angeles Rams (3-4)

The defending Super Bowl champions are down this far on this list for several reasons.

Going back-to-back is difficult, and the 3-5 start has proved that. Cooper Kupp is the Rams’ sole offensive weapon. The Rams offensive line has struggled, the offense is devoid of a run game and sorely misses the playmaking ability Odell Beckham Jr. provided when healthy last season. Plus, the team failed to make a trade at the deadline to improve its offense.

Still, the Rams defense could be one of the best in the NFL like it was last season. It’s up to Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, coach Sean McVay and the rest of the Rams to decide if they can compete for a championship again in 2022.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

What could be Tom Brady’s final NFL season isn’t going as expected in Tampa Bay.

Brady has struggled this season. The Buccaneers offensive line suffered preseason injuries. The Bucs’ receiver group, outside of Mike Evans, hasn't been healthy either, but players are slowly returning to action. The Bucs defense is also reeling after losing starting linebacker Shaq Barrett for the season with an Achilles injury.

Still, Brady and the Bucs offense can be matchup nightmares in the postseason, if they make it there. And anything could happen for Tampa Bay with Brady still in the fold.

