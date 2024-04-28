NFL's Stefon Diggs's Brother, Darez Diggs, Avoids Jail Time For Involvement In Elevator Attack

MEGA

Darez Diggs, the brother of former Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs (now part of the Houston Texans) and current Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, has been sentenced to two years probation for his involvement in a brutal elevator attack.

The attack, which occurred in Los Angeles last year, was seemingly orchestrated by Darez.

Stefon Diggs's Brother, Darez Diggs, Involved In Elevator Attack

Footage from the L.A. apartment building showed the former XFL player meeting a man, later identified as Christopher Griffith, outside an elevator, when they seemingly exchanged a few words. Griffith is seen attempting to leave, but Darez stops the elevator doors from closing with his hands.

Two additional men, who appeared to be with Darez, then entered the elevator and immediately attacked Griffith. Darez's posse beat and dragged the individual across the floor as the former XFL star stood back and watched.

Darez and the other two attackers then dragged Griffith into the lobby of the building, and stole personal belongings from the victim.

Darez Diggs Avoids Jail Time After Cutting A Deal

According to TMZ, the former XFL player is avoiding jail time for his involvement in the elevator attack as he cut a deal with prosecutors.

Darez opted to plead no contest to a single felony charge of grand theft from an individual. Authorities have dismissed the additional felony robbery charge that Darez was facing.

In addition to the probation, Darez must also complete 20 hours of community labor.

Darez Diggs Sued By Christopher Griffith For Emotional Distress, Among Others

At the time of the incident, LAPD was told that “three men had stolen an orange purse containing diamonds and other jewelry," per TMZ.

Shortly after, Christopher Griffith sued Darez, claiming he was left with pain, suffering, and emotional distress from the attack. Additionally, he filed a lawsuit seeking $100,000 in compensation for jewelry and other belongings he alleges were in his possession at the time of the incident.

The civil case remains ongoing. Darez has never publicly commented on the incident.

Who Is Darez Diggs? All About The Former XFL Star

Darez Diggs is the brother of former Buffalo Bills and current Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.

He is a former XFL player and was part of the Los Angeles Wildcats in 2020. He played for Marion University in college before transferring to the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Darez now runs the lifestyle brand Blue Boii.

Stefon Diggs Leaves The Buffalo Bills For The Houston Texans

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Stefon Diggs had been traded from the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans. Following the news, Bills star quarterback Josh Allen spoke about how difficult it would be moving forward without Diggs on the team.

"It's definitely hard to part ways with a guy that's been very instrumental in our success here over the last four years," Allen said, per ESPN. "Obviously, I wish we could keep everybody. You know, we've made a lot of changes this off-season and lost a lot of veteran leadership, Stef being one of them. I guess that's the nature of the business. And going into Year 7 now, it's just, it is what it is. I don't get paid to make changes on the team. I get paid to be the best quarterback that I can be and try to lead the guys on this team."

Allen added that Diggs will always "be the receiver that helped me become the quarterback that I am today, and I'll always thank him for that."

Stefon Diggs Says Goodbye To The Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott added, "We'll miss him. You never replace a player like Stef Diggs, and we wish him well—Stef and his family. It's hard to move on from a player like that, and now we go back to looking at our roster and are excited for the opportunity that we have in that room for guys to step up."

The Bills finalized the trade to send the four-time Pro Bowl receiver to the Houston Texans, along with a 2024 sixth-rounder and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

In exchange, the Bills received a 2025 second-round pick.