NFL's statements in Eagles, Falcons tampering cases have one key difference

The NFL finally issued the rulings in the companion tampering cases arising from the 2024 pre-free agency negotiating window. The formal announcements from the league contain one key difference.

The statement issued regarding the question of whether the Eagles tampered with Giants running back Saquon Barkley identifies the steps taken to investigate the situation. In contrast, the statement issued regarding the question of whether the Falcons tampered with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Bears receiver Darnell Mooney, and/or 49ers tight Charlie Woerner says nothing about the investigative process.

From the statement as to the Eagles: "In coming to this conclusion, the league reviewed phone logs, text messages and other documents related to Philadelphia’s free agency strategy and decision to sign Barkley. The NFL also interviewed several members of the organization, including Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni, as well as Barkley and Penn State head coach James Franklin."

The statement as to the Falcons says only that the team acknowledged that "discussion of travel arrangements or other logistical matters" with the three players occurred.

So, did the Falcons admit to direct discussions with players as to travel arrangements or other logistical matters? Or did the NFL (as in the Eagles' case) come to that conclusion after reviewing phone logs, texts messages, and other documents related to the Falcons' free agency strategy? Did they (as in the Eagles' case) interview the players, coach Raheem Morris, G.M. Terry Fontenot, or others?

From the outset of the investigation, we've made the point that the quality of the findings will be driven by the thoroughness of the probe. If the Falcons admitted to talking to the players about travel arrangements, did that end the matter? Or did the league use the various admissions from Cousins as the starting point for a #Deflategate-style scorched-earth Ted Wells wild-goose chase?

We're in the process of finding out what was, and wasn't, done. Stay tuned.