NFL's Rashee Rice Was Driving Lamborghini That Caused Multi-Car Crash In Dallas

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, shown here at a practice on Jan. 25, issued an apology to "everyone impacted in Saturday's accident." Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice wrote on Instagram that he takes “full responsibility” for a high-speed six-car crash Saturday on a Dallas expressway.

“Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident,” Rice wrote Wednesday on Instagram. “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

Texas state Sen. Royce West, who is acting as Rice’s attorney, said in a news conference Thursday that Rice was driving a Lamborghini on Saturday when it crashed with a Corvette in Dallas. The occupants of both the Lamborghini and Corvette “ran from the scene” without stopping to see if anyone needed help, police told HuffPost on Monday.

West said it’s still under investigation why Rice left the scene without checking on anyone, adding that he couldn’t go into detail about it yet.

The drivers of two other cars in the pileup were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and two occupants of another vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

West said Rice “fully cooperated” with the police department and wants to help the people affected by the crash to get their life back “as normal as possible.”

Neither West or the Chiefs immediately responded to a request for comment.

Related...