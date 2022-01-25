The NFL's overtime rules should be evaluated
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss the ways in which the NFL should evaluate and update its overtime rules, particularly in postseason matchups.
What Sean McDermott said about #Bills' kickoff with 13 seconds left vs. #Chiefs:
As if Matthew Stafford's game-saving bomb to Cooper Kupp wasn't amazing enough, this camera angle makes it that much better
Here's why Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for the first time in his career in his team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Stefon Diggs landed a massive hit on the fan who invaded the field during the final minutes of the Chiefs-Bills AFC Divisional thriller Sunday night.
2022 NFL Draft: First look mock draft First Round with the order almost set as the NFL Playoffs roll along.
San Francisco vs Los Angeles Rams prediction, game preview, how to watch: NFC Championship
Did the Bucs just lose their quarterback, too?
The Green Bay Packers quarterback also seemed to question the 2020 election.
A few weeks ago, the Chiefs went to Cincinnati with aspirations of holding onto the AFC’s No. 1 seed. They held a 28-17 lead at halftime, but scored only three points in the second half as the Bengals won 34-31 on Evan McPherson’s 20-yard field goal as time expired. As head coach Andy Reid and [more]
Patrick Mahomes dropped his helmet and wrapped his arms around another player on the field. But it wasn't someone in red and gold. It was Josh Allen.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted an emoji in response to wide receiver Antonio Brown's interest in playing with him
The taunting rule stinks. And it needs to go. Until it does, it needs to be enforced fairly and consistently. On Sunday night in Kansas City, after the Bills took at 29-26 lead with 1:54 to play, the Chiefs responded. Five plays later, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with receiver Tyreek Hill on a [more]
13 seconds of infamy: Examining end of regulation between #Bills, #Chiefs (via @jdiloro):
What Cooper Kupp did had never been done.
The Bills' 42-36 OT loss to the Chiefs is going to sting for a while. Here are Sal Maiorana's final observations in putting this game to rest.
The NFL's decision to stay out of L.A. for more than two decades is the main reason why 49ers fans likely will outnumber Rams fans at SoFi Stadium.
In an unlikely series of events, the New York Giants end up with Kayvon Thibodeaux falling into their lap in the latest PFF mock draft.
Despite the nonchalance many have expressed regarding the possibility that Tom Brady will retire in lieu of playing next season, Brady has said — on multiple occasions — that he’ll play through 2022 and then decide whether to continue. Thus, as much as some would like to ignore it, something has changed. Dramatically. What is [more]
Tennessee legend Peyton Manning was a ballyhooed recruit in 1993. On one Sunday, he fielded 23 calls from coaches. Now, nephew Arch has the spotlight.