NFL's next superhero?: Dwayne Haskins becomes Thor in Marvel comic book cover creation originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

What do you think would be better: being a highly-touted NFL quarterback or a superhero? Well for Dwayne Haskins, he can now say he is both of those things...kind of.

In a recent collaboration between ESPN and Marvel, comic book-inspired designs were created for some of the NFL prospects in this year's draft. Recreating the debut comics of some of the world's most famous superheroes, the pieces were made for five different players preparing to begin their journeys in pro football. One of them was none other than the Redskins first-year passer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

.@ESPN and Marvel Comics team up to recreate five classic comic covers for the NFL draft! See all the covers on https://t.co/2gXkrpaVuJ: https://t.co/Z3HdA8uC8U (3/5) pic.twitter.com/OrTMzWOV5L — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 10, 2019

Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa, Brian Burns and DK Metcalf all got covers as well, starring as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America and Luke Cage, respectively.

Haskins' cover mimics that of Thor's first modern appearance into the comic book universe, which happened back in 1952. Coming from someone who's had his fair share of Marvel obsessions over the years, the idea is great. It seems as if Haskins agrees.

Story continues

For the Redskins, they can only hope that he becomes the Thor of the NFL. If Haskins can sling the ball around the field anywhere close to how well Thor can sling his hammer, Washington will be in good shape.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS: