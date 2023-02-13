NFL's next dynasty? Chiefs on threshold after second Super Bowl win in four seasons | Opinion

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Super Bowl champions for the second time in four seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs seem quite ready to begin game-planning for their next opponent.

History.

"It's a whole other feeling," said All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce after winning ring No. 2. "I wanted this one more than I ever wanted a game in my life.

"Biggest difference is it solidifies your greatness. You can get lucky once; (this) wasn't beginner's luck. We wanted it, we took it.

“You can call it a dynasty – you can call it whatever you want. All I know is we’re coming back next year. ... We're trying to get another one, I can tell you that right now."

The "dynasty" label tends to get thrown around a bit loosely in today's instant gratification culture. But in K.C.'s case, there's a legitimate argument this team is on the doorstep and maybe even has one foot across the dynastic threshold.

But Kelce is also probably right. The 1960s Green Bay Packers, 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers, 1980s San Francisco 49ers, 1990s Dallas Cowboys and 21st-century New England Patriots all have something in common: Each of those bona fide NFL dynasties won at least three championships during its run.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday night.

And after what Tom Brady and the Pats have done in the throes of the parity-infused, salary-cap era, the bar isn't likely to get lowered for these Chiefs – even if they're at risk of losing both of their starting offensive tackles, Orlando Brown Jr. and Andew Wylie, to free agency.

Brown, who protects Super Bowl and league MVP Patrick Mahomes' blind side and played the 2022 season on the franchise tag, sounded more like a man interested in legacy Sunday night than where his next paycheck is coming from.

"Business is the business, and I'm pretty sure I know I will be here next year, but we'll see how things go," Brown told USA TODAY Sports. "But as far as establishing a dynasty, it's the front office, these coaches, the players that we commit to – everyone's bought in, everyone understands the long-term plan. And when you've got 15 (Mahomes) at quarterback, anything is truly possible."

The Chiefs were fueled this season by what they considered disrespect borne of star wideout Tyreek Hill's departure last offseason. Mahomes felt there were far more critics than normal dissecting a team that's now won seven consecutive AFC West crowns and been to the AFC championship game each of the last five seasons, hosting it each time.

"As long as Andy Reid's coaching, we're gonna have success as an offense," said Mahomes. "And I trust in the leaders that we have on that defense."

He also derived motivation from his two losses in the AFC title game and the blowout loss suffered at the hand of Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55.

For Mahomes, it made winning Super Bowl 57 sweeter than Super Bowl 54.

"This one, you've dealt with failure," he said. "You understand how hard it is to get back to this stage and to win this game.

"It's a brand new team, a lot of rookies playing – that stepped up. ... For those guys to step up and make those plays in that second half just speaks to the hard work they put in every single day. Luckily, all those guys are young, so we'll have a lot of those guys back next year."

And that's what should concern the rest of the league. Players like Trent McDuffie, George Karlaftis, Leo Chenal, Jaylen Watson, Skyy Moore and Isiah Pacheco – the latter two scored second-half touchdowns to help spark the comeback from a 10-point first-half deficit to the Philadelphia Eagles – should only improve with time and experience.

Mahomes, 27, says he's improved as a leader thanks to the bitter defeats plus the tutelage of other veterans in the locker room. He's also got a contract with enough time and money left on it that he can agree to restructures that will allow Kansas City to keep a player of Brown's caliber and maybe pursue another free agent or two, if not keep Wylie or a valuable piece like third-down back Jerick McKinnon.

And as tough as the AFC looked at the beginning of the 2022 season, there are now some serious questions about teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and others.

That dynastic door may yet swing wide open.

"After our first Super Bowl – I told y'all this – we're gonna back-to-back. Everybody laughed, everybody thought I was talking out the side of my neck," said All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones. "But we've been very fortunate – the core here, Pat Mahomes, Travis Kelce ... Frank Clark.

"The core here is special."

Jones, a seven-year veteran coming off his best season, also called the 2022 Chiefs the "most unselfish group I've been a part of."

"This team gotta lot of fight in them," he added. "I definitely feel like we can be in position to compete again for another one. This is a special team. We keep this core together?

"I think we can be very, very special."

