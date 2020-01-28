NFL's Most Interesting Jobs | George Toma

George Toma is the undisputed godfather of groundskeeping. At ninety years old, he's quietly prepared the field for every Super Bowl ever played. The Chiefs legendary groundskeeper will be doing his 54th Super Bowl this year, he's been waiting 50 years years for his Chiefs to return. The self-described “nitty-gritty dirt man,” we’ll see how his relentless work-ethic and unmatched attention to detail has literally laid the groundwork for the biggest moments in NFL history.

