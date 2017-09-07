NFL's Michael Bennett alleges excessive force by Las Vegas police

(Note: Fifth paragraph contains language that may be offensive to some readers)

By Chris Kenning

(Reuters) - U.S. pro football player Michael Bennett is considering a lawsuit, he said on Wednesday, after he was held on the ground, handcuffed and threatened by Las Vegas police last month because he is African-American.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said later in the day that Bennett was detained for about 10 minutes after he ran out of a nightclub where officers had responded to reports of an active shooter.

"I see no evidence that race played any role in this incident," Las Vegas police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said at a news conference.

Bennett, a Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman, said on Twitter he was headed back to his hotel on Aug. 26 after the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor when he heard what sounded like gunshots and joined others in running away. Bennett said the police singled him out and ordered him to the ground.

"As I laid on the ground, complying with his commands not to move, (the officer) placed his gun near my head and warned me that if I moved he would 'blow my fucking head off,'" Bennett wrote.

McMahill said Bennett told officers at the scene he understood why he was detained and had "no problems" with them, except for the one officer who pointed a gun at his head.

The 6-foot, 4-inch, 274-pound Bennett said a second officer jammed a knee into his back so hard it made it difficult for him to breathe before he was cuffed. He was released after officers realized his identity, he said.

"Las Vegas police officers singled me out and pointed their guns at me for doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time," Bennett said.

McMahill said the arresting officer did not activate his body cam and police will review surveillance video from the nightclub as part of their investigation.

Bennett said he had retained a California civil rights attorney to investigate and may file a civil rights lawsuit.

Officials with the Seahawks could not be reached for comment.

Bennett recently declined to stand for the national anthem before a game after the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white nationalists and counter-protesters, according to CNN.

Colin Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers known for his activism, tweeted his support Wednesday: "This violation that happened against my Brother Michael Bennett is disgusting and unjust," he wrote.

(Reporting by Chris Kenning; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Jonathan Oatis)