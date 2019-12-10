NFL's latest 2020 salary cap projection is good news for Patriots

NFL teams could have as much as $8-13 million more in salary cap space for roster building next season.

The latest projection for the 2020 salary cap was told to all 32 teams Tuesday at the December league meeting, and it could be as high as $201.2 million.

The final cap number is usually set by the NFL and NFLPA in late February/early March. Total projected player costs, including benefits, will be more than $7.7 billion in 2020. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 10, 2019

The extra cap space is a huge benefit to teams with important players to re-sign, including the New England Patriots.

The defending Super Bowl champions have several veterans to consider re-signing. The list is highlighted by quarterback Tom Brady, and it also includes safety Devin McCourty, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, special teams ace Matthew Slater, left guard Joe Thuney and linebacker Jamie Collins, among others.

The Patriots are projected to have about $49 million in cap space in 2020, according to OverTheCap.com, although that number is based on a cap of $200 million. Two of the Patriots' rivals, the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins, could have as much as $100 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.

