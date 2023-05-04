NFL's highest paid wide receivers for 2023 season: Ranking WRs by salary

1
Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
·1 min read

Who are the highest paid wide receivers in the NFL entering the 2023 season?

Here's a look at the Top 10 wide receivers in the league, ranked by average annual salary, per overthecap.com, a site that tracks NFL player contracts (through May 4, 2023).

The Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill leads the list, at $30 million per year.

The Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams is second, at $28 million per season, followed by the Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins, at $27.3 million.

The Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp is fourth with an average annual salary of $26.7 million, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown at $25 million.

NFL's highest paid players in 2023: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Cornerbacks | Safeties | Linebackers | O-linemen | D-linemen | Edge rushers | Highest paid players: Overall | By position | By team

The Arizona Cardinals&#39; DeAndre Hopkins is one of the highest paid wide receivers in the NFL for the 2023 season.
The Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins is one of the highest paid wide receivers in the NFL for the 2023 season.

NFL's highest paid wide receivers in 2023 (average salary per year):

  • 1. Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: $30 million

  • 2. Raiders WR Davante Adams: $28 million

  • 3. Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins: $27.3 million

  • 4. Rams WR Cooper Kupp: $26.7 million

  • 5. Eagles WR A.J. Brown: $25 million

  • 6. Bills WR Stefon Diggs: $24 million

  • 6. Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf: $24 million

  • 8. 49ers WR Deebo Samuel: $23.9 million

  • 9. Commanders WR Terry McLaurin: $23.2 million

  • 10. Panthers WR D.J. Moore: $20.6 million

- Source: overthecap.com

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL's highest paid wide receivers: Rankings for 2023 NFL season