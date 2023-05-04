NFL's highest paid tight ends for 2023 season: Ranking TEs by salary

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
Who are the highest paid tight ends in the NFL for the 2023 season?

Here's a look at the Top 10 tight ends in the league, ranked by average annual salary, per overthecap.com, a site that tracks NFL player contracts (through May 4, 2023).

The New York Giants' Darren Waller leads the list, at $17 million per year.

The San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle is second, at $15 million per season, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, at $14.3 million.

The Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert is fourth with an average annual salary of $14.25 million, followed by the Baltimore Ravens' Mark Andrews at $14 million.

Travis Kelce is one of the highest paid tight ends in the NFL for the 2023 season.
NFL's highest paid tight ends in 2023 (average salary per year):

  • 1. Giants TE Darren Waller: $17 million

  • 2. 49ers TE George Kittle: $15 million

  • 3.  Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: $14.3 million

  • 4. Eagles TE Dallas Goedert: $14.25 million

  • 5. Ravens TE Mark Andrews: $14 million

  • 6. Browns TE David Njoku: $13.68 million

  • 7. Bills TE Dawson Knox: $13 million

  • 8. Patriots TE Hunter Henry: $12.5 million

  • 9. Jaguars TE Evan Engram: $11.3 million

  • 10. Cardinals TE Zach Ertz: $10.6 million

- Source: overthecap.com

