NFL's highest paid tight ends for 2023 season: Ranking TEs by salary
Who are the highest paid tight ends in the NFL for the 2023 season?
Here's a look at the Top 10 tight ends in the league, ranked by average annual salary, per overthecap.com, a site that tracks NFL player contracts (through May 4, 2023).
The New York Giants' Darren Waller leads the list, at $17 million per year.
The San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle is second, at $15 million per season, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, at $14.3 million.
The Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert is fourth with an average annual salary of $14.25 million, followed by the Baltimore Ravens' Mark Andrews at $14 million.
NFL's highest paid tight ends in 2023 (average salary per year):
1. Giants TE Darren Waller: $17 million
2. 49ers TE George Kittle: $15 million
3. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: $14.3 million
4. Eagles TE Dallas Goedert: $14.25 million
5. Ravens TE Mark Andrews: $14 million
6. Browns TE David Njoku: $13.68 million
7. Bills TE Dawson Knox: $13 million
8. Patriots TE Hunter Henry: $12.5 million
9. Jaguars TE Evan Engram: $11.3 million
10. Cardinals TE Zach Ertz: $10.6 million
- Source: overthecap.com
