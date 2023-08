NFL's highest-paid safeties list: Ranking the top salaries for the position in 2023

Just two short months after the Pittsburgh Steelers gave Minkah Fitzpatrick the most lucrative contract for a safety in NFL history, Derwin James and the Los Angeles Chargers topped that compensation.

When he's on the field, James is one of the most dynamic defensive players in the league - he was a first-team All-Pro selection as a rookie and is a three-time Pro Bowl pick. However, injuries have proved frustrating for both player and team. In 2020, James was lost for the season with a knee injury during training camp. That came after he played in just five games during the 2019 season. Only once in his five seasons has James played each regular-season game.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

Who is the highest-paid safety in the NFL?

James averages $19 million per season on his four-year, $76 million contract with the Chargers.

Derwin James has been a Pro Bowl selection in each season in which he's played the majority of the games.

2023 NFL safety salary rankings

Here are the safety salary rankings based on average annual value, according to Over The Cap.

1. Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers: $19 million (4 years, $76 million)

2. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers: $18.24 million (4 years, $72.98 million)

3. Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks: $17.5 million (4 years, $80 million)

4. Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons: $16.005 million (4 years, $64.02 million)

5. Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings: $16 million (4 years, $64 million)

6. Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos: $15.25 million (4 years, $61 million)

7. Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears: $14.6 million (4 years, $58.4 million)

8. Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals: $14.1 million (2 years, $28.2 million)

9. Marcus Williams, Baltimore Ravens: $14 million (5 years, $70 million)

10. Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks: $13 million (3 years, $39 million)

11. Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans: $12.55 million (2 years, $25.1 million)

12. Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals: $12 million (3 years, $36 million)

13. Justin Reid, Kansas City Chiefs: $10.5 million (3 years, $31.5 million)

14. Amani Hooker, Tennessee Titans: $10 million (3 years, $30 million)

15. Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills: $9.62 million (2 years, $19.25 million)

16. Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans Saints: $9 million (3 years, $27 million)

17. Rayshawn Jenkins, Jacksonville Jaguars: $8.75 million (4 years, $35 million)

18. Tracy Walker, Detroit Lions: $8.33 million (3 years, $25 million)

19 (tie). Marcus Maye, New Orleans Saints: $7.5 million (3 years, $22.5 million)

19 (tie). Vonn Bell, Carolina Panthers: $7.5 million (3 years, $22.5 million)

21 (tie). Juan Thornhill, Cleveland Browns: $7 million (3 years, $21 million)

21 (tie). Donovan Wilson, Dallas Cowboys: $7 million (3 years, $21 million)

21 (tie). Malik Hooker, Dallas Cowboys: $7 million (3 years, $21 million)

24 (tie). Jimmie Ward, Houston Texans: $6.5 million (2 years, $13 million)

24 (tie). Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Jr., Detroit Lions: $6.5 million (1 year, $6.5 million)

26. Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills: $6.25 million (2 years, $12.5 million)

27 (tie). Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks: $6 million (2 years, $12 million)

27 (tie). Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders: $6 million (2 years, $12 million)

29. Jordan Whitehead, New York Jets: $5.25 million (1 year, $5.25 million)

30. Chuck Clark, New York Jets; $5.1 million (3 years, $15.3 million)

31 (tie). Xavier Woods, Carolina Panthers: $5 million (3 years, $15 million)

31 (tie). Jayron Kearse, Dallas Cowboys: $5 million (2 years, $10 million)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Highest-paid NFL safeties: Ranking top 2023 salaries for the position